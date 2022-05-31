Manitowoc's new Public Art Tour app includes 31 stops to view and learn about the city's public art.

MANITOWOC - Manitowoc’s Rahr-West Art Museum has launched a Public Art Tour app .

With 31 stops featuring Manitowoc’s public art, there is a sight for everyone to see in the walkable tour of the downtown area and nearby parks.

The app features an interactive map depicting the location of each mural and sculpture.

In addition, every public art stop is described in detail including the piece’s title, location, artist(s) and the creative inspiration behind the piece.

“The tour showcases the vibrant murals, unique sculptures that celebrate Manitowoc’s rich history and colorful utility boxes inspired by the Rahr-West’s permanent art collection,” the museum said in a news release.

Photography and related links featuring additional information about the art or topic are also included for each public art site.

The app was funded by the City of Manitowoc’s Room Tax Commission and partly supported by a grant from the Wisconsin Art Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts .

To take the tour, visit https://rahrwest.stqry.app/ .

Each of the 31 stops will also soon feature a sign with a QR code so you can easily scan and begin the tour from a variety of locations in the downtown area.

Rahr-West Art Museum is a City of Manitowoc facility at 610 N. Eighth St. It’s open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. More info: 920-686-3090 or rahrwestartmuseum.org .

Welcome to your Monday dose ... on Tuesday.

Start your week here with your Monday dose of local community news — published one day late this week because of the Memorial Day holiday. Here's what to catch up on:

► Two Rivers' Sister City delegation is in town — The city of Two Rivers and the Two Rivers Public School District will welcome a Sister City delegation from Domažlice, Czech Republic , on June 1 beginning at 6 p.m. at Central Park.

The public is invited to a Czech Music in the Park concert that will feature Two Rivers High School and Domažlice student musicians, the Two Rivers Community Band and the Czech Choraliers.

Performances will include arrangements by music educator and clinician Joel Blahnik, a co-founder of the Czech Music Alliance and the Prague Youth Wind Ensemble Festival.

In addition to the June 1 public concert, the delegation will spend time at Two Rivers High School, participate in the Two Rivers Memorial Day parade and ceremonies, enjoy the Lakeshore area, tour area industries, and form new and continuing friendships with area students and their families.

The Two Rivers/Domažlice partnership began at the end of World War II in May 1945 when Lt. Col. Matt Konop and his 2nd Infantry Division liberated Domažlice, the Czech village of his grandparents.

Matt Konop was born in Stangelville, Wisconsin , but lived most of his life in Two Rivers. This “Accidental Hero” is the central character in the story that unites the two cities.

A bronze memorial plaque showing Konop on the shoulders of the townspeople following the liberation hangs on the J. Hruska Building in Domažlice, the ancestral home of the Konop family. A duplicate plaque, a gift to the city from the Konop family, hangs on the Park Street entrance to the Two Rivers City Hall.

Two Rivers and Domažlice became Sister Cities in 2017. Because of the Konop family’s historical ties to the Czech area, the city of Domažlice invited Two Rivers to become Sister Cities.

On April 27, 2017, Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley signed a proclamation that was carried by a Two Rivers delegation to Domažlice for the Czech signing ceremony by Mayor Miroslav Mach on May 5, 2017.

► Two Rivers Historical Society opens for season — The Two Rivers Historical Society is open for the summer season at the Historic Farm Museum, 1622 12th St., Two Rivers.

The farm museum began in 2006 and has operated since then with volunteers. Anyone interested in helping can call Jim Van Lanen Sr. at 920-793-4524.

A new display of Two Rivers in the 1950s will be highlighted. It is incorporated in a train layout that includes many of the iconic Two Rivers landmarks such as Hamilton Manufacturing, Aluminum Goods Manufacturing, Eggers Manufacturing, the train depot, train bridge, lake, rivers, Coast Guard, fishing village and even the SS Badger car ferry . The level of detail and historical value of the display is unique. It is designed to show visitors the equipment required to farm in the early 20th century. Room displays show a farm kitchen, living room, bedroom and laundry.

► New United Way program aims to improve transportation equity — United Way Manitowoc County has launched a new program called Ride United designed to improve transportation equity.

“This service will help our community’s greatest resource — our people — meet their most basic of needs,” said Ashley Bender, United Way’s executive director, in a news release.

United Way Manitowoc County has set a goal for its Basic Needs initiative: equitable access to food, housing and critic basic needs will improve for those marginalized by society by 2027.

The importance of transportation equity plays a critical role in this work since access to affordable, safe and dependable transportation systems and services is an essential component of poverty alleviation, United Way said.

The Ride United program will provide Manitowoc County residents free transportation for employment, education, health, food, legal, housing and economic stability, and uses up to a maximum of $25 per one-way ride.

Ride United rides must be scheduled in advance with United Way’s taxi service partner, Our Town Taxi, by calling 920-629-7941. Riders must provide a Ride United flier or state the ride is through the Ride United program at time of booking.

For more details, contact the United Way at 920-682-8888.

► Partial closure of Mariners Trail to run through June 10 — A portion of Mariners Trail , between Reed Avenue and the Chamber of Manitowoc County office, will be closed for reconstruction.

The closure started last week and is expected to end by June 10.

Mariners Trail is a recreational 7-mile trail running along Lake Michigan that connects Manitowoc and Two Rivers.

► Miracle League of the Lakeshore begins eighth season June 6 — Miracle League of the Lakeshore is entering its eighth season at Goodwill Miracle Field of Dreams at Miracles Park, 1840 S. 35th St., Manitowoc.

The eight-week season gets under way June 6, with games played at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, with no games the week of July 4.

One hundred players and 125 volunteers are part of the program this season.

The Miracle League of the Lakeshore also offers an over-19 All-Star League. Individuals older than 19 with intellectual and physical disabilities are encouraged to play. The All-Star League plays on Wednesday nights. This will be the fourth season of this league.

For more information, visit goodwillncw.org/mll or contact Laura Ziemer, program leader, at lziemer@goodwillncw.org .

