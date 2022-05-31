ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Owen Wilson Has Tires and Rims Stolen off His Tesla Outside Santa Monica Home

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwen Wilson My Tesla’s Got No Tires!!! Victim of Grand Theft. Owen Wilson‘s gonna need a hot new set of wheels … cause cops say his were stolen right off his fancy car!!!. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Owen parked his Tesla in front of...

miamistandard.news

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
Popculture

Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene

Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun 2’ Rockets to Record $160.5M Opening

Superheroes and horror aren’t the only game in town anymore at the pandemic-era box office. In a promising sign for the summer season, Paramount and Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick scored the best Memorial Day opening of all time with a projected three-day domestic haul of $126.7 million and $160.5 million for the four days. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End was the previous record holder with a treasure chest of $153 million, according to Disney.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Hunger Games' Prequel Sets Rachel Zegler to Star as Lucy Gray BairdHow Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Set Off a Box Office...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Owen Wilson’s ‘Secret Headquarters’ Family Pic Heads to Paramount+

The Owen Wilson-starrer Secret Headquarters, a family action-comedy for Paramount and Jerry Bruckheimer, is headed straight-to-streaming on Paramount+. The superhero film will exclusively debut on the streaming platform this August in the U.S. and Canada, and in select international markets where Paramount+ is available. Secret Headquarters was previously set to hit theaters on Aug. 5, 2022.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Pays Tribute to Late Director Tony Scott'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Glen Powell Explains How His Disinterest For Initial Sequel Character Inspired Hangman ReworkArden Cho Says She Turned Down 'Teen Wolf' Movie Over Pay Inequity, Hopes for "More Equality in...
PARAMOUNT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Pharrell

Comments / 0

Community Policy