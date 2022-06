Few could have predicted at the start of the 2021-22 season that this year's NBA Finals matchup would feature the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. The Warriors missed the playoffs each of the previous two years, and to get this far, they had to take down some tough competition in the Western Conference. But they relied on the veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to get back to the Finals, which it reached every year from 2015-19.

