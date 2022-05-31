ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) _ IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $287,000.

The Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period.

