IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) _ IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $287,000.
The Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.
The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period.
