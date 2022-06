The City of Sedalia receives a $750,000 grant to rehabilitate structures within its commercial historic district. The city announced Wednesday that it was one of 11 recipients to receive the grant from the National Park Service. This is the fourth year the park service has offered Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants to support economic development through the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities across the U.S.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO