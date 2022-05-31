No charges expected against anyone at Prestonwood Baptist church after abuse report

No charges are expected against anyone at Prestonwood Baptist church after the blockbuster report on sexual abuse at that church and others Baptist churches across the US.

As noted in the report, a former music minister at Prestonwood Baptist Church confessed that he had molested teenage boys in both Plano and in Mississippi.

The report commissioned by the Southern Baptist Convention said the church heirarchy 'swept it under the rug' and ordered staff not to tell police.

But the charge of "failure to report" the crime has a 2-year statute of limitations. Since the abuse happened in 1989 there cannot be any prosecution.

That news frustrates former church member Amy Smith, who knew the music minister and had been trying to get someone to take action.

No one from Prestonwood Baptist Church has never responded to our questions on the matter or for a request for an interview.

