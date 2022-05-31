Colorado State Fairgrounds brought $55.5 million to Pueblo economy in 2021

The Colorado State Fairgrounds brought an estimated $55.5 million to Pueblo’s economy in 2021 through the annual state fair and other activities, according to a report released by the Colorado State Fair Authority.

“The economic impact study shows that the state fairgrounds contribute significantly to Pueblo’s economy and drive spending during both fair and nonfair times,” Colorado State Fair General Manager Scott Stoller said in a statement.

“In tax revenue alone, the Colorado State Fair is generating more than it receives from public sources for operations, while delivering fun and educational activities for all who gather in Pueblo in August to celebrate everything Colorado agriculture has to offer.”

The 2021 fair, which took place over 11 days from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6, attracted 457,765 attendees, including 15,672 exhibitors and 10,164 vendors.

The fair hires more than 400 seasonal and temporary employees each year and entertains visitors with fine arts, horse, small animal and livestock shows; exhibits; competitions; and entertainment such as its carnival and musical events.

Fair activities generated $43.7 million in total output in 2021, which supported 506 full- and part-time jobs, and nearly $15 million in total earnings in Pueblo County, the economic impact study said.

Outside of the fair, the fairgrounds hosts 4-H activities, community events, COVID-19 testing sites, horse shows, concerts, sporting events and more. There were 291 nonfair events held at the grounds in 2021, which brought in 65,000 attendees.

Nonfair activity, according to the report, generated $11.8 million in total output, supported 106 total jobs and earned $4.3 million for Pueblo County, the study said.

All activities generated $55.5 million in estimated output — a figure that includes direct, indirect and induced spending — which supported 612 jobs and $19.2 million in total earnings in the county.

This economic activity brought estimated tax revenues of around $1.5 million to the City of Pueblo, $344,000 to Pueblo County, and $2.5 million to the state of Colorado, for an approximate total of $4.3 million the report said.

The report estimated the fairgrounds generated $1.43 for every dollar spent on its 2021 operations.

In addition to the economic and fiscal benefits, the report assessed the fairgrounds’ qualitative benefits.

Those included offering wholesome family entertainment and unique educational experiences, accommodating event needs of the community, creating a year-round gathering place and supporting emergency relief efforts, such as how the fairgrounds served as a COVID-19 testing site in 2021.

The fairgrounds also enhance the Pueblo area’s image as a destination, bolster the quality of life for area residents, bring media exposure to Pueblo and broaden the area’s economic base, the report said.

