Hit-and-run suspect arrested after critically injuring 2 young girls on Belle Isle

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The driver who hit two young girls on Belle Isle before fleeing the scene has been arrested.

According to Michigan State Police, after an hours-long search, the 23-year-old suspect was located in a Mercury sedan on the west side of Detroit Tuesday.

The man is suspected of hitting a 12-year-old and 14-year-old girl around 9 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The two girls are still in critical condition.

The island park was closed for the night as police investigated.

Detectives are currently interviewing the suspect.

As troopers continue to investigate the incident, more information will become available.

