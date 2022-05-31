ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Hit-and-run suspect arrested after critically injuring 2 young girls on Belle Isle

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The driver who hit two young girls on Belle Isle before fleeing the scene has been arrested.

According to Michigan State Police, after an hours-long search, the 23-year-old suspect was located in a Mercury sedan on the west side of Detroit Tuesday.

The man is suspected of hitting a 12-year-old and 14-year-old girl around 9 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The two girls are still in critical condition.

The island park was closed for the night as police investigated.

Detectives are currently interviewing the suspect.

As troopers continue to investigate the incident, more information will become available.

STAY WITH WWJ NEWSRADIO 950 FOR THE LATEST ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY.

Related
Detroit News

Detroit police seek suspect in fatal double shooting Wednesday

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man in connection with a shooting Wednesday on the city's west side in which two men died. The suspect has been identified as Dejuan Gillum, 30. Police said he is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 74, Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash, Detroit Police Search For Suspect

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect after a 74-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. Police say at about 11:37 p.m. on May 18, an unknown suspect was driving westbound on West McNichols in a stolen Chevy Camaro. The driver ignored the traffic light and hit the 74-year-old man, who was driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pickup traveling southbound on Telegraph Road. Video of the incident below: The suspect ran from the scene, police say. The victim was transported to a hospital and died from his injuries a few days later. Police believe clothing left inside the Camaro belongs...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man, 18, accused of shining laser pointer at state police helicopter

Hamtramck — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shining a laser pointer at a Michigan State Police helicopter early Friday, officials said. The helicopter was on patrol over Wayne County at about 12:10 a.m. Friday when they were struck by a green laser, according to authorities. Troopers in the aircraft saw the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

12-year-old girl hit by car on Belle Isle beach dies

FOX 2 - A 12-year-old girl has died from her injuries Tuesday after a car drove onto the beach at Belle Isle on Memorial Day, then fled. The driver was on Riverbank Drive when he drove off the road and onto the beach, hitting two girls 12, and 14. The older victim has been upgraded to stable condition at a local hospital, according to Michigan State Police today.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit. On Sunday, May 29, at about 3:50 a.m. three men and two women were leaving the area of Plymouth and Littlefield in a red Dodge Charger when suspects started firing shots at the three men. The three victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released. The two women were treated for minor injuries from the vehicle’s broken glass. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man in police custody after 2 girls critically hurt in Belle Isle hit-and-run

DETROIT – An Ypsilanti man is in police custody in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured two girls Monday evening on Belle Isle. Michigan State Police say they have taken into custody a 23-year-old man who is believed to have driven off the road and hit two girls on the beach on the island, injuring them severely on Monday, May 30.
YPSILANTI, MI
abc12.com

Flint Police investigating homicide leaving woman dead and child injured

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint woman is dead and a child injured after shots were fired inside of a Flint home just after midnight Wednesday. Flint Major Case Unit detectives say that they are investigating a homicide after Flint Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.
FLINT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
