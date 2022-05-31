ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

This appetite drug may help treat obesity

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2JER_0fvZXqat00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Liverpool found that an anti-obesity drug, semaglutide, showed a strong degree of weight loss.

The research is published in the New England Journal of Medicine and was conducted by John P.H. Wilding et al.

Semaglutide is a molecule that works by controlling appetite. This has been shown in numerous studies. The drug is normally used to control blood sugar in the treatment of diabetes.

In the current study, the team tested 1,961 adults who were overweight or obese. Approximately 75% of participants were female.

Participants were given a weekly injection of semaglutide. They were also advised on how to manage their weight through dieting and exercise.

After 68 weeks of treatment, the team found the participants lost an average of 15.3kg (around 15% of their body weight) with semaglutide compared to just 2.6kg in those who received the placebo injection, alongside diet and exercise advice.

This is the largest effect ever observed with an anti-obesity medication.

The weekly dose was administered via subcutaneous injection – which is unusual, as most anti-obesity drugs are given as a tablet taken by mouth.

But while the degree of weight loss is certainly promising, there are still a lot of researchers who don’t know about semaglutide.

The team says future work needs to test whether the drug was effective on its own, or whether it was the combination of the drug, how it was administered, and whether it would produce the same magnitude of weight loss without the lifestyle changes.

If you care about weight loss, please read studies about the best cheeses to improve diabetes and lose weight, and this diet could boost your gut health and weight loss.

For more information about diabetes, please see recent studies about how to drink water to lose weight, and results showing gastric sleeve weight-loss surgery: a real story.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Diabetes drug may also treat aging blood vessels

An FDA-approved drug that lowers blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes may also decrease blood vessel dysfunction associated with aging, according to a new study. Researchers initially examined the role aging plays in human blood vessel function and stiffness. Then they evaluated how treatment with the sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor empagliflozin (Empa) improves blood vessel function and reduces arterial stiffness in aged male mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Will This Diabetes Drug Slow Down Aging?

Metformin is a prescription medication used to lower blood sugar (glucose) levels in people with diabetes. As a first-line tool in managing type 2 diabetes (T2D), this medication is the most commonly prescribed drug when diet and exercise alone aren’t helping balance glucose levels. This medication could also have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fat People#Semaglutide
UPI News

Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure

The anti-inflammatory benefits of a common gout medicine may help save the lives of heart failure patients, researchers say. The medication, colchicine, could also reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients whose arteries are clogged with cholesterol, according to the study authors. "The signal for benefit with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
thefreshtoast.com

What Are The Most Expensive Cannabis Strains On The Market?

Not everyone can afford the most expensive strains on the market. These affordable alternatives with great cannabinoid profiles are a solid option. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. You may be shocked to know that many of the expensive, premium cannabis strains on the...
INDUSTRY
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Bring Blood Sugar Down Quickly?

If you have diabetes, exercise, extra fluids, and insulin are easy ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally. It’s important to know when to use at-home treatment and when you need emergency medical treatment, though. The medical term for high blood sugar is hyperglycemia. It happens when there’s too...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy