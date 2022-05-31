Prince Mural Taking Shape in Minneapolis

A mural honoring one of the most famous Minnesotans is taking shape in downtown Minneapolis. Work on this impressive mural honoring the legacy of Prince began on May 16th, 2022. Standing over 100 feet tall and being painted on the exterior of Ramp A, this work of...
This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some harmless fun was spotted on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Tuesday.
On Twitter, Melanie G. S. Walby posted a video of a person in a plant costume – complete with a planter – startling some passersby.
One passerby gives the plant person a high five after being spooked, another couple is spooked a bit later, but the last passerby wasn’t fooled.
Someone’s on Stone Arch in a plant costume messing with people as they walk by: pic.twitter.com/QhQB1RJkP4
— Melanie G. S. Walby (@LemanieGrace) June 1, 2022
Melanie took the opportunity to get a selfie with the plant, because why not?
My friend wanted a selfie with them haha thanks for the laughs, plant person. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/Sq1kjrcd5o
— Melanie G. S. Walby (@LemanieGrace) June 1, 2022
Somebody smashed the glass door and broke into one of the most popular ice cream shops Minnesota on Monday. Barb Zapzalka, owner of Pumphouse Creamery near the corner of 48th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis, says her shop was burglarized overnight Monday. "I wonder if they were after...
After closing seven months ago for remodeling and renovation, the National Eagle Center on the Mississippi River in Wabasha is reopening today. The National Eagle Center encapsulates a world in which the iconic power and presence of eagles are known, respected, advocated for, and protected. Located in Wabasha, Minnesota, we’re home to several non-releasable Bald Eagles and a nesting place for hundreds of others who come for the winter.
ST. CLOUD -- Summer is officially here and it's time to start making plans to get out and have some fun. Make your way to Sauk Rapids for the first show of the Rock The Riverside music series, catch the St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field, enjoy some works of art with the Drive By Art Show, head to the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill for live music and visit the St. Cloud Farmers Market. Read more in The Weekender!
SARTELL -- What started as an idea earlier this year, has now blossomed into a business. Elite Vitality is a new medical spa which opened in Sartell last month. Owners Hanni Lyon, Sara Montreuil, Tayler Reller and Torri Reller have always had a passion for helping others. Montreuil says after...
A 15-year-old was shot amid what police called a “chaotic scene” near the University of Minnesota campus Friday night. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a large crowd with fights breaking out at a residence on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast at around 11:20 p.m.
A tornado is believed to have damaged as many as 100 homes in a small Minnesota city. The city of Forada was included in a Tornado Warning on Monday. Forada is about 135 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Officials sent out warnings for people to take shelter. The mayor of the...
(Kade Lewis went 4-4 with 2 RBIs, Jacob Merrill went 3-3 with 2 doubles and Blake Haus went 2-3 with 3 RBIs for Sartell. Sartell will play top seeded STMA next Tuesday in the winners bracket at 4:30pm) Bemidji 11, St. Cloud 8. (St. Cloud is eliminated from the tournament)
Originally published May 29. Updated with information on suspect’s arrest.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.
The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside.
It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman was shot after a fight in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. on the 3800 block of Sheridan Avenue North.
Police were told two people were fighting, then gunfire rang out and a woman screamed she had been shot.
The woman later showed up at North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
Police are investigating.
Cathedral captured the section 6AA title Thursday. The Crusaders lost the first game 8-7 to Pequot Lakes in Waite Park put defeated Pequot Lakes 11-2 in the 2nd game to earn the state tournament berth. The Crusaders had won 23 straight games prior to the loss in the first game of the day Thursday.
In Waite Park: Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on Wellington Circle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the vehicle is a 2007 blue Hyundai Sonata with Minnesota license NDY 974. Mages says there is light rust around a wheel well. Mages says vehicles were tampered with in Waite Park...
Hinz-Henry lives in Albert Lea with her husband, Jordan, and their two children, Hunter, 10, and Caliber, 6. As of Oct. 11, Brittany Hinz-Henry is the new director of nursing at the New Richland Care Center, taking over from Kyle Parr. Hinz-Henry graduated from NRHEG in 2006. She studied her...
Originally published on May 29
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County.
The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage.
The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms.
“It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.”
(credit: Dassel Fire Dept.)
They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up, many...
(Willmar MN-) A windstorm Sunday morning followed by 60-plus mile-an-hour winds during a thunderstorm Monday morning peeled the metal roof off of Furniture Plus on South 1st in Willmar. Owner Connie Burns says she got the bad news on her way to church Sunday... Your browser does not support the...
Everyone knows the best part of the school year was always the field trips. You get out of the classroom for the day, eat a sack lunch, get to goof off on a bus ride with all your friends, make memories and experience new things. Here are 8 field trips all Central Minnesota kids took while in school.
