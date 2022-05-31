Why some people develop deadly blood clots in lungs in COVID-19

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Uppsala University and Karolinska Institutet found that a gene variant in the natural immune system influences the risk for blood clots in the lungs of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

The research is published in Nature Immunology and was conducted by Oskar Eriksson et al.

It became apparent during the pandemic that patients with COVID-19 had a higher risk of suffering blood clots, even when treated with blood thinners.

Why COVID-19 leads to such a major activation of the blood’s coagulation system in some patients is not yet clear.

In the study, the team discovered that a gene variant, which regulates the levels of the protein mannose-binding lectin in the blood, protects against blood clots in the lungs.

Mannose-binding lectin is part of the natural immune system. It discovers and eliminates cells infected by bacteria and viruses.

Another recent study showed that mannose-binding lectin recognizes the COVID-19 virus and can neutralize cells infected with the virus.

The team says the large studies that have been presented in the last year have identified several gene variants that influence the risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19.

This work shows that there is also a genetic background for which complications affect COVID-19 patients.

