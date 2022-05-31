ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Heart meds beta-blockers may increase risk of heart failure

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLOGF_0fvZXKmz00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Vermont found that “stiff heart” heart failure accounts for about half of all cases.

In addition, most of the patients take beta-blocker medications despite unclear benefits from their regular use.

The research is published in JAMA Network Open and was conducted by Timothy Plante et al.

Beta-blockers, also spelled β-blockers, are a class of medications that are used to manage abnormal heart rhythms, and to protect the heart from a second heart attack after a first heart attack.

Beta-blockers can lower stress on the heart and blood vessels. Doctors mainly prescribe beta-blockers to manage heart symptoms, such as angina and high blood pressure.

Heart failure is a leading driver of health care costs in the United States. Heart failure occurs when the heart cannot meet the body’s demands.

About half of patients have heart failure characterized by a normal squeeze but impaired relaxation of the heart muscle from a “stiff heart”.

According to the team, a big problem with ‘stiff heart’ heart failure is that doctors don’t have effective medical therapies. So, instead, they use the same medications that work for ‘weak heart’ heart failure.

Because beta-blockers save lives in ‘weak heart’ heart failure, doctors assume they are also effective in ‘stiff heart’ heart failure patients—this assumption may be wrong.

In the study, the team analyzed data from the National Institutes of Health-funded TOPCAT study.

It was a trial of the medication spironolactone in patients with “stiff heart” heart failure. About four out of five study participants were on beta-blockers.

The researchers found beta-blocker use to be a risk factor for hospitalizations for heart failure among these patients with “stiff heart” heart failure.

Beta-blocker use was linked to a 74% higher risk of heart failure hospitalizations among participants with heart failure and a normal pump function.

The team says in ‘stiff heart’ heart failure, the heart is less able to relax and fill with blood. Beta-blockers appear to increase pressures inside the heart.

This may lead to symptoms like worsening shortness of breath and retention of fluid

Despite their common use, the researchers note that beta-blocker use in “stiff heart” heart failure has not been sufficiently studied.

If you care about heart health, please read studies about how to reverse heart failure with diet, and Vitamin C may help treat heart rhythm problem.

For more information about heart health, please see recent studies about 15 foods for a healthy heart, and results showing your walking pace may impact your heart failure risk.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Reddoe
3d ago

Big Pharmaceutical companies don't make meditation to cure you, only treat the symptoms. A cured patient doesn't return to spend more money. Did you know that a couple of months after covid shots started there became 8 new billionaires in the pharmaceutical industry? I'm sure there are even more now.

Reply
7
Related
Medical News Today

Can AFib cause heart failure?

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a condition that causes the heart to beat rapidly and irregularly. This can lead to heart failure, which develops when the heart is not pumping blood efficiently around the body properly. AFib is the. form of cardiac arrhythmia, meaning it causes an irregular heartbeat. It also...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

Eating One Egg Each Day Could Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease, New Study Suggests

You've likely heard the age-old saying, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day," but it turns out that what you eat in the morning is just as important. According to new research, eating up to one egg daily can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease. "Few studies have looked at the role that plasma cholesterol metabolism plays in the association between egg consumption and the risk of cardiovascular diseases, so we wanted to help address this gap," says lead author Lang Pan, MSc, from the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Peking University in Beijing, China in a press release.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Heart Health#Have Heart#Heart Rhythm#Meds#The University Of Vermont#Jama Network Open#Topcat
MedicalXpress

Alternative to open heart surgery just as effective for patients with common heart condition

A study led by researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre has shown that a less invasive heart procedure for a common condition is just as effective as conventional open-heart surgery. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) today (May 17).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

The 3 midlife factors that raise your odds for Alzheimer's

Certain lifestyle factors can sway the risk of dementia, and a new study points to the top threats to Americans these days: obesity, physical inactivity and lack of a high school diploma. Researchers found that in just the past decade, there has been a shift in the most important modifiable...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Low stroke risk in patients with very narrowed neck arteries

The risk of having a future stroke caused by a severe blockage in an artery in the neck that is not currently causing any symptoms is so low that most patients with this condition—asymptomatic carotid stenosis—could potentially be treated with the newest medications and may not require surgery, new Kaiser Permanente research suggests.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Depression, loneliness associated with increased hospitalization risk after COVID-19

People who reported in a survey that they felt worried, depressed or lonely had a greater chance of being hospitalized after a COVID-19 diagnosis, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study, which analyzed survey data from more than 54,000 female nurses and their offspring, was conducted by Andrea L. Roberts, Ph.D., of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, and colleagues. It appears in Psychological Medicine.
BOSTON, MA
KARK

8 ways to lower your risk for stroke

(Baptist Health) – Many risk factors for stroke can be controlled. You can’t control every risk factor for stroke. For example, according to the American Stroke Association (ASA), a person’s risk increases with age, when there’s a family history of stroke or sometimes according to race. (Strokes are more common and more deadly for African Americans than for any other ethnic or racial group.)
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Diabetes drug may also treat aging blood vessels

An FDA-approved drug that lowers blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes may also decrease blood vessel dysfunction associated with aging, according to a new study. Researchers initially examined the role aging plays in human blood vessel function and stiffness. Then they evaluated how treatment with the sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor empagliflozin (Empa) improves blood vessel function and reduces arterial stiffness in aged male mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Will This Diabetes Drug Slow Down Aging?

Metformin is a prescription medication used to lower blood sugar (glucose) levels in people with diabetes. As a first-line tool in managing type 2 diabetes (T2D), this medication is the most commonly prescribed drug when diet and exercise alone aren’t helping balance glucose levels. This medication could also have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Links connecting stress, depression and heart disease risk found in mouse model

Results from a new mouse model may aid in understanding how depression and prolonged and severe stress increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting is being held May 12-14, 2022, in Seattle and is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in new and emerging scientific research in arteriosclerosis, thrombosis, vascular biology, peripheral vascular disease, vascular surgery and functional genomics.
SEATTLE, WA
MedicalXpress

A person's height impacts their risk of multiple diseases

Whether tall or short, a person's height increases their risk for a variety of diseases, according to a new study led by Sridharan Raghavan of the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, U.S. publishing June 2nd in the open access journal PLOS Genetics. Height has been a factor associated with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Repurposed Antibiotic May Be an Effective COVID-19 Therapeutic

Study in mice suggests Clofoctol inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication and reduces lung pathology. Repurposed drugs often have a speedier path to clinical use because they have already been shown to be safe in people. A research study that was published on May 19th in the open access journal PLOS Pathogens by Sandrine Belouzard and Jean Dubuisson at Pasteur Institute, Lille, France, and colleagues suggests clofoctol may be an effective treatment for SARS-CoV-2 infections in mice.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Gillian May

Alcoholic Liver Disease Usually Sneaks Up on People

In 2016, I watched my father die very rapidly from alcoholic liver disease. Although he had been ill for months before, none of us understood that his liver was in danger. He had been to a renal specialist and an internist who diagnosed him with renal disease and uncontrolled diabetes. No one knew that these issues were directly related to a failing liver.
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy