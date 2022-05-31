ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

This stuff in your nose may trigger Alzheimer’s disease

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewiys_0fvZXH8o00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Griffith University found that a bacterium commonly present in the nose can sneak into the brain and set off a cascade of events that may lead to Alzheimer’s disease.

The research is published in Scientific Reports and was conducted by Associate Professor Jenny Ekberg et al.

Previous studies have found that the bacterium Chlamydia pneumoniae can invade the brain via the nerves of the nasal cavity.

While this bacterium often causes respiratory tract infections, it has also been found in the brain which has raised the question of whether it causes damage to the central nervous system.

The research team has performed extensive research in animal models to show not only how the bacteria get into the brain, but also how it leads to Alzheimer’s disease pathologies.

In this study, they found that once the bacteria are in the central nervous system, the cells of the brain react within days by depositing beta-amyloid peptide, which is the hallmark plaque of Alzheimer’s disease.

After several weeks, numerous gene pathways that are known to be involved in Alzheimer’s disease are also dramatically activated.

The research also found that when the bacteria invade the olfactory nerve, peripheral nerve cells become infected and these cells may be how the bacteria can persist within the nervous system.

These cells are usually important defenders against bacteria, but in this case, they become infected and can help the bacteria to spread.

The team says the new findings give them the drive to urgently find treatments to stop this contributing factor to Alzheimer’s disease.

If you care about Alzheimer’s disease, please read studies about a new biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease, and these two old drugs may help treat Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about brain health, please see recent studies about why some older people less likely to have Alzheimer’s disease, and results showing this daily habit may help treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
studyfinds.org

7 simple habits can cut Alzheimer’s risk in half

JACKSON, Miss. — Seven healthy habits can almost halve the risk of Alzheimer’s among people who carry genes that make them most susceptible, a new study reveals. These simple tips include being active, eating better, losing weight, and maintaining normal blood pressure. Controlling cholesterol, not smoking, and reducing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Pinpointed The Brain Cells That Die in Parkinson's Disease

Scientists have identified the specific brain cells that die in Parkinson's disease and discovered what makes them so vulnerable. Led by neurobiologists Tushar Kamath and Abdulraouf Abdulraouf of the Broad Institute, the team studied brain cells from individuals who had died from either Parkinson's disease or dementia, compared with people unaffected by either disorder.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers may have found the missing link between Alzheimer's and vascular disease

For more than 20 years, scientists have known that people with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, or obesity have a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease. The conditions can all affect the brain, damaging blood vessels and leading to strokes. But the connection between vascular disease in the brain and Alzheimer's has remained unexplained despite the intense efforts of researchers.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Alzheimer#Drugs#Respiratory Tract#Bacteria#Senior Health#Griffith University#Scientific Reports
scitechdaily.com

Daytime Napping in Seniors May Signal Dementia / Alzheimer’s Disease

Daytime sleep duration triples after Alzheimer’s diagnosis, UCSF-Harvard led study shows. Daytime napping in the elderly is a normal part of aging, but it may also foreshadow Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. According to a new study, once dementia or its usual precursor, mild cognitive impairment, is diagnosed, the frequency and/or duration of napping increases rapidly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Bring Blood Sugar Down Quickly?

If you have diabetes, exercise, extra fluids, and insulin are easy ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally. It’s important to know when to use at-home treatment and when you need emergency medical treatment, though. The medical term for high blood sugar is hyperglycemia. It happens when there’s too...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Mixing ibuprofen with common hypertension drugs may cause permanent kidney damage

WATERLOO, Ontario — If you’re currently taking a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for hypertension, researchers from the University of Waterloo warn that taking ibuprofen could be a very harmful combination. Scientists report combining the three drugs can result in acute kidney injury among certain medical profiles. In some cases, these kidney injuries can be permanent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BGR.com

First human patient injected with revolutionary cancer-killing virus

Scientists have injected the first human patient with a new cancer-killing virus. The virus, known as Vaxinia, has seen successful tests in animals. However, the true test of its efficacy begins with this new clinical trial. Scientists just injected a human with a cancer-killing virus. It’s easy to hear the...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy