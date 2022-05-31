Stretching Benefits Your Whole Body, So Try This 30-Minute Full Body Stretch Routine
Sometimes, life is stressful and you end a week feeling about as tense as a rusted bike left chained to a fence. Or, maybe it’s a beautiful day, the sun is shining on your living room floor, and you think, I can’t possibly let this quiet go to waste—I must roll out my mat and get some stretching in. No matter the reason, stretching can be a salve in good times, bad times, and average or uneventful times. The health benefits of stretching are well-documented. And this recent episode of Good Stretch with Pilates instructor Chloe De Winter offers a nice, extended, full-body stretch session that can seriously benefit your body and mind.
