ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Stretching Benefits Your Whole Body, So Try This 30-Minute Full Body Stretch Routine

By Hannah Schneider
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWXed_0fvZXCjB00

Sometimes, life is stressful and you end a week feeling about as tense as a rusted bike left chained to a fence. Or, maybe it’s a beautiful day, the sun is shining on your living room floor, and you think, I can’t possibly let this quiet go to waste—I must roll out my mat and get some stretching in. No matter the reason, stretching can be a salve in good times, bad times, and average or uneventful times. The health benefits of stretching are well-documented. And this recent episode of Good Stretch with Pilates instructor Chloe De Winter offers a nice, extended, full-body stretch session that can seriously benefit your body and mind.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Improve Your Posture and Reduce Soreness With This 10-Minute Pilates Routine

If you want to improve your posture and build strength in your arms and back (without high-impact activities like burpees), this most recent episode of Good Moves with Chloe de Winter is a relaxing Pilates session made just for you. Without any equipment, this 10-minute routine offers arm and back strengthening moves that won’t leave you feeling like you spent an hour in a rock tumbler.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

This Full-Body Pilates Workout Turns Up The Heat Slowly—So You Can Ease Into Movement

One of the worst things about heading into a hard workout or full-body Pilates session is those warm-up jitters. Sometimes it feels like the beginning of your workout can determine the vibe for the whole session. If you have stage fright about diving into a challenging workout, it can be hard to muster the energy to follow through. The thing is, warming up is really important! It can prevent injuries and also help you get in the groove as the difficulty of the workout increases slowly. Sometimes, wanting to hit the ground running is important for a workout mindset. If that's just not you, though, it can be hard to conjure the motivation to have a really good workout. This catch-22 is common, and you're in luck.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

I’ve Been Doing This Easy Glute Exercise While Sitting at Work, and Seen Major Results Without Thinking About It

Even as someone who works out regularly, my lack of glute strength easily gives away how many hours a day I spend sitting on my butt. Whenever I get injured—whether in my hips, my thighs, or my lower back—my physical therapist almost always tracks it back to some kind of compensation my body's making for my weak backside. (The price of #desklife.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Only Product That Made My Dark Spots Vanish & It's On Sale Today

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I'm not referring to a lush pile of linens but rather my skin after using the EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals (who doesn't want skin that feels like a cashmere blanket?), but with this pick, the hype is accurate.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Meet the Dry Shampoo That Infuses Mega Volume in Fine Hair, and Never Leaves White Residue Behind (Ever)

If washing your hair too often was a crime, I’d be guilty as charged. Which I know, I know—is not good. It strips your strands of their natural oils and can damage them. Plus, showering too often wastes water. But I also have very fine, blonde hair and it can look greasy and dull quickly. So discovering dry shampoo was a game-changer for me. I first started using it when I was a fashion reporter in New York City, and during Fashion Week I had to choose two of the following three: shower, dinner, sleep. So I always chose dinner and sleep. I simply didn’t have time to do all three. So I bought a drugstore dry shampoo, and it saved me, big time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

This Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t tell you the exact place, but somewhere online the other day I saw a meme about putting all of your hope into your moisturizer. As in, hoping that it can transform your skin—get rid of any acne, signs of aging, smooth out dry patches, all the things—instantly. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a magic moisturizer out there (though there are some really incredible face lotions available). But, there is such thing as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector review: Why this viral hair treatment is now a part of our weekly hair care routine

Olaplex has established itself as an accessible luxury hair care brand that delivers professional-grade results even for its at-home treatments. Take the viral Olpalex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector, for example. On social media, videos have racked up millions of views showing transformations from lackluster locks to luscious strands. With “perfector” in the name and shocking results, we had to make sure it wasn’t too good to be true.
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

TikTok Says Micellar Water Makes Shampoo Clean Better, So I Tried It

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. When it comes to haircare tips, TikTok is a mine of information. Where else would we have learned to use dental floss to prevent humidity-induced frizz, or that hyaluronic acid works just as well throughout your lengths as it does on your skin?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vice

The Best Natural Deodorant That Really, Actually Works

We get it: B.O. is a natural bodily function that we can’t control—and it’s definitely something we shouldn’t be ashamed of—but we also aren’t too keen on stinking up the joint, which is why we’ve been sitting on a stockpile of the best deodorant for men and women. As teens, we all watched our teachers instruct particularly aromatic kids to wear deodorant in the classroom to spare our noses—ah, puberty—but honestly, adult stank can be just as bad, as anyone who has had to ride the bus in New York during the summer months can tell you.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

A Bottle of This Hair Growth Serum Sells Every 22 Seconds, and Now You Can Snag It on Sale

With all the stressors coming at us from every direction daily, if you feel like your hair is coming out by the bunches, you're not alone. Between COVID-19 and stress-induced hair loss, there must be hair-clogged shower drains across America since effective hair-thickening products are few and far between. But according to shoppers, Vegamour's growth-supporting range of haircare stands apart, and now, the entire brand is on sale.
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Kate Hudson Shares the Tinted Moisturizer That Keeps Her Skin Glowing

It's no secret that actress and Fabletics founder Kate Hudson is a serious skincare enthusiast, which is why we always pay close attention when she recommends any of her beauty go-tos—especially when it's made to even skin's tone while protecting it from UV rays. Her current multitasking face product of choice? According to a recent interview with Forbes, the star swears by Juice Beauty's SPF 30 Tinted Mineral Moisturizer, especially during this time of year. “I love the energy of the sun,” she said. “There is always something about summer that makes me giddy. It’s the time when I recharge and break free.”
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

These 7 Types of Grains Are Considered Dietary Staples by the Longest-Living People on the Planet

Among the many, many delicious plant-based foods we have to choose from, grains are easily among the most versatile and nutrient-rich—and with so many excellent options, who could deny that we could all benefit from noshing on an extra serving (or two... or three) on a daily basis? Grains make meals more flavorful and well-rounded, and they're loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
NUTRITION
dailyphew.com

World’s ‘Ugliest’ Goats Look Super Cute Until They Grow Up

If you thought that beauty pageants are reserved for people only, you might be surprised to find that there are beauty contests for camels, badgers, cats, and even goats. And, if typically the contestants who enter the pageants are absolutely gorgeous, a different kind of beauty is valued in goats.
ANIMALS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy