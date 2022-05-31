ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigel Slater’s recipe for grilled chicken and curry sauce

Turning Japanese: grilled chicken, curry sauce.

A chicken supper inspired by a classic Japanese curry.

Make the sauce: roughly chop 2 spring onions and put them in the bowl of a food processor. Peel 40g of ginger and 3 cloves of garlic, then add to the onions.

Peel and roughly chop 250g of carrots, then add them to the other ingredients together with 350g of tomatoes.

Pour in 3 tbsp of runny honey together with 3 tbsp of light soy sauce. Add 2 tbsp of garam masala and 2 of mild curry powder.

Halve and seed 1 small red chilli and add that, too. Process to a thick paste, then transfer to a wide, shallow saucepan. Place over a low to moderate heat and simmer for 12 minutes, then pour in 400ml of chicken stock and bring to the boil. Lower the heat and continue simmering for 20 minutes, stirring from time to time to prevent the sauce from sticking. Stir in a handful of chopped coriander.

Oil and lightly season 4 boned and flattened chicken legs, then grill on both sides until the skin is golden. Check that they are fully cooked by piercing with a skewer – the juices should be golden rather than pink. Serve with the sauce and some bread for mopping up. Enough for 2

There is plenty of sauce here. If you have some left over, keep in the fridge for another day.

The sauce works well for grilled aubergine, too.

Follow Nigel on Twitter @NigelSlater

