SHREVEPORT, La. - Three victims are hospitalized after being shot in downtown Shreveport early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 5:23 a.m. at the intersection of Travis Street and Spring Street. An altercation occurred where the male suspect shot multiple rounds in the open parking lot. The suspect who was arrested has been identified as Tydius Williams who used a .45 caliber according to Shreveport Police.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO