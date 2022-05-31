Man pulled from Meramec River in Castlewood State Park has died

The Invitational is bringing Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee After Dark to Johnson City, Tennessee, this Saturday, June 4, at 6:00 p.m. This is the car meet that had everyone waiting since last year. Everyone is welcome. It doesn't matter if your vehicle is lowered or lifted. Motorcycles, trucks, and everything in between are welcome. According to their Facebook presence, over 3,300 have expressed an interest in attending this year's show. Nearly a thousand people on social media have already said they are coming!
