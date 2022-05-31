Man pulled from Meramec River in Castlewood State Park has died

The investigation continues and new details are emerging following a tragic boating accident on South Holston Lake on Memorial Day, that claims the life of 23 year old Samantha Jo Hess of Kingsport. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says Hess and a male driver of a jet ski were along side another party they were with, who were riding on a deck boat when the two vessels crossed paths and collided. The driver of the jet ski was seriously injured, no other injuries were reported. The findings of the investigation will be passed on to the District Attorney for further review.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO