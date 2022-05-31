ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castlewood, VA

Man pulled from Meramec River in Castlewood State Park has died

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year-old man was on the bank of...

www.ksdk.com

993thex.com

Investigation Continues Into Monday’s Tragic Boating Accident On South Holston Lake

The investigation continues and new details are emerging following a tragic boating accident on South Holston Lake on Memorial Day, that claims the life of 23 year old Samantha Jo Hess of Kingsport. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says Hess and a male driver of a jet ski were along side another party they were with, who were riding on a deck boat when the two vessels crossed paths and collided. The driver of the jet ski was seriously injured, no other injuries were reported. The findings of the investigation will be passed on to the District Attorney for further review.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

VDOT: Crash on I-81 in Washington County, Va. cleared

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 South in Washington County, Virginia has been cleared after causing delays earlier Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck at 3:06 p.m. A Subaru ran off the side of the interstate and struck a guardrail. The driver was taken […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

One Person Killed In Crash On South Holston Lake

A message on the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency’s Facebook page is encouraging safe boating to ensure a fun and safe Memorial Day Holiday, unfortunately that did not occur for one female passenger on a personal watercraft Monday on South Holston Lake. The TWRA says that craft and a deck boat collided Monday evening around six, near the U.S. 421 access area on South Holston. A female passenger died in the crash, and the male driver of the vessel was flown to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. No other injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: Human remains discovered near Industrial Drive in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Human remains were found in Bristol, Tennessee Tuesday morning, according to police. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states that officers were called to an area near 101 Industrial Drive around 9:50 a.m. Police had been contacted after receiving a report of “human skeletal remains located in a […]
BRISTOL, TN
WBIR

TWRA: Woman dead, man injured after boating crash on South Holston Lake

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Officials said a woman was dead Monday after a boating crash involving a pontoon boat and a "personal watercraft" on South Holston Lake, in Sullivan County. Samantha Jo Hess, a 23-year-old, was killed after the pontoon boat had three people on board and it crashed into a watercraft carrying two people upstream of the 421 bridge access area and Laurel Marina, according to the Tennesee Wildlife Resources Agency.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wklw.com

Fatal ATV Accident in Martin County

An ATV accident on Sunday in Martin County left one woman dead. It happened in Tomahawk on Rockhouse Road. 61-year-old Muriel Penix was reportedly pronounced dead at Highland ARH following the accident.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wfxrtv.com

Grayson Co. crews rescue two people stranded along New River

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After saving two individuals along the New River on Memorial Day, Grayson County first responders urged community members to be cautious during their aquatic activities as the summer season gets underway. The Independence Volunteer Fire Department says crews were dispatched shortly before 12:15 p.m....
993thex.com

Portions of ETSU closed off to visitors due to storm damage

Officials at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City issued an alert Thursday afternoon following a powerful thunderstorm that caused damage on campus. One message said portions of the University commons area and the Pride Walk were closed off for cleanup that brought down a large tree near a building and across the walkway.
WJHL

South Holston boating fatality remains under investigation

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Monday night, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) confirmed that 23-year-old Samantha Hess died on South Holston Lake. It was a busy time out on the water as South Holston saw an increase in boaters for the holiday weekend. “The water’s a very unforgiving environment, and while we’re […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport man arrested after East Carters Valley chase

SCOTT COUNTY — An active pursuit through East Carters Valley ended at the Tennessee-Virginia state line on Wednesday. Joshua Mosely of Kingsport was arrested after evading officers through East Carters Valley Road and the Lynn Garden area, according to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Mosely...
KINGSPORT, TN
WVNS

One person dead after shooting in Bluefield; residents worry for their safety

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The victim was named in a shooting late Monday night in Bluefield. This is the latest shooting in a rise of gun violence locally and across the nation. Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department said they responded to the scene after a resident saw the victim lying on the ground. Adams […]
WATE

TWRA: 1 killed, 1 injured in South Holston Lake boating accident

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL/WATE) — A Kingsport woman was killed in a boating accident Monday on South Holston Lake, according to authorities. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a deck boat and personal watercraft collided around 6 p.m. just upstream of the U.S. 421 access area. A female passenger, identified as Samantha Jo Hess, 23, on […]
KINGSPORT, TN
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
John M. Dabbs

Region's Biggest Car Show Coming to Johnson City's Motor Mile this Saturday

The Invitational is bringing Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee After Dark to Johnson City, Tennessee, this Saturday, June 4, at 6:00 p.m. This is the car meet that had everyone waiting since last year. Everyone is welcome. It doesn't matter if your vehicle is lowered or lifted. Motorcycles, trucks, and everything in between are welcome. According to their Facebook presence, over 3,300 have expressed an interest in attending this year's show. Nearly a thousand people on social media have already said they are coming!
JOHNSON CITY, TN
mountain-topmedia.com

Body recovered from river identified as missing man

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — The search for a Pikeville man has come to a tragic end, after he was identified as the body found last week in the Big Sandy River, in Prestonsburg. Prestonsburg Police, Prestonsburg Fire and Kentucky State Police recovered the body last Wednesday. On Tuesday, Kentucky State...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wcyb.com

Arraignment held for Norton man charged in death of 4-year-old

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — A Norton, Virginia, man indicted on a charge of aggravated murder in the death of a 4-year-old child was back in court Tuesday. Sean Roberts, 40, appeared in Wise County Circuit Court for an arraignment hearing. He entered a not guilty plea and waived his right to a speedy trial.
NORTON, VA
supertalk929.com

TBI Investigating Female Body Found At Beauty Spot

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is probing the discovery of a Johnson City woman’s body found at Beauty Spot, located on Unaka Mountain in Unicoi County. The body of 48 year old Athena Saunders was found near a gravel road near the popular attraction on Monday. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the TBI in the active investigation. Our newsroom has reached out to the TBI for additional comments and are awaiting a response.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. kitten recovering after being found with mouth glued shut

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A kitten who was found in May with her mouth and nose superglued shut is on the mend, animal shelter officials say. Shannon Posada, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the kitten, now referred to as Haven, is recovering. According to a post […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Metro News

Investigation underway following fatal Mercer County shooting

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Mercer County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday in Bluefield. According to the Bluefield Police Department, 45-year-old Tony Green was shot in the chest around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Pulaski and Peck streets. Green later died at Princeton Community Hospital’s Bluefield...
MERCER COUNTY, WV

