Hepatocyte Bcl-3 protects from death-receptor mediated apoptosis and subsequent acute liver failure

By Nadine Gehrke
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcute liver failure (ALF) is a rare entity but exhibits a high mortality. The mechanisms underlying ALF are not completely understood. The present study explored the role of the hepatic B cell leukemia-3 (Bcl-3), a transcriptional regulator of nuclear factor-kappa B (NF-ÎºB), in two independent models of ALF. We employed a...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Dysregulation of microRNAs and tRNA-derived ncRNAs in mesothelial and mesothelioma cell lines after asbestiform fiber exposure

Experimental evidence demonstrated that fluoro-edenite (FE) can develop chronic respiratory diseases and elicit carcinogenic effects. Environmental exposure to FE fibers is correlated with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). An early diagnosis of MPM, and a comprehensive health monitoring of the patients exposed to FE fibers are two clinical issues that may be solved by the identification of specific biomarkers. We reported the microRNA (miRNA) and transfer RNA-derived non coding RNA (tRNA-derived ncRNA) transcriptome in human normal mesothelial and malignant mesothelioma cell lines exposed or not exposed to several concentration FE fibers. Furthermore, an interactive mesothelioma-based network was derived by using NetME tool. In untreated condition, the expression of miRNAs and tRNA-derived ncRNAs in tumor cells was significantly different with respect to non-tumor samples. Moreover, interesting and significant changes were found after the exposure of both cells lines to FE fibers. The network-based pathway analysis showed several signaling and metabolic pathways potentially involved in the pathogenesis of MPM. From papers analyzed by NetME, it is clear that many miRNAs can positively or negatively influence various pathways involved in MPM. For the first time, the analysis of tRNA-derived ncRNAs molecules in the context of mesothelioma has been made by using in vitro systems. Further studies will be designed to test and validate their diagnostic potential in high-risk individuals' liquid biopsies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mini-open carpal tunnel release: technique, feasibility and clinical outcome compared to the conventional procedure in a long-term follow-up

We sought to evaluate the findings of our anatomically landmarks based mini-open procedure (MCTR) through a palmar approach and to compare its outcome and practicability to the conventional method (OCTR). The study consisted of 100 matched patients (n"‰="‰50 MCTR, n"‰="‰50 OCTR) with a minimum follow-up of three years. The outcome was characterized via the Disabilities of Arm, Shoulder and Hand Score (DASH), Symptom Severity Scale (SSS), Functional Status Scale (FSC), and Visual Analogue Scale (VAS). All adverse events were observed. An alpha of 0.05 and a confidence level of 95% were set for statistical analyses. Both techniques showed comparable functional results in a long-term period (mean follow-up MCTR: 60Â months and OCTR: 54Â months). MCTR versus OCTR at mean: DASH: 4.6/8.3 (p"‰="‰0.398), SSS: 1.3/1.2 (p"‰="‰0.534), FSC: 1.3/1.2 (p"‰="‰0.617), VAS: 0.4/0.7 (p"‰="‰0.246). The MCTR convinced through a lower rate of scar sensibility (MCTR: 0% vs. OCTR: 12%, 0/50 vs. 6/50; p"‰="‰0.007) and pillar pain, as well as a shortened recovery period and surgical time relative to the OCTR. Low complication rates were observed in both groups, no recurrences had to be documented. The MCTR procedure revealed a similar good clinical outcome as the conventional technique. MCTR is a minimally-invasive, reliable, fast and simple procedure with an obvious benefit regarding scar sensibility.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Enhancer methylation dynamics drive core transcriptional regulatory circuitry in pan-cancer

Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that enhancer methylation has strong and dynamic regulatory effects on gene expression. Some transcription factors (TFs) can auto- and cross-regulate in a feed-forward manner, and cooperate with their enhancers to form core transcriptional regulatory circuitries (CRCs). However, the elaborated regulatory mechanism between enhancer methylation and CRC remains the tip of the iceberg. Here, we revealed that DNA methylation could drive the tissue-specific enhancer basal transcription and target gene expression in human cancers. By integrating methylome, transcriptome, and 3D genomic data, we identified enhancer methylation triplets (enhancer methylation-enhancer transcription-target gene expression) and dissected potential regulatory patterns within them. Moreover, we observed that cancer-specific core TFs regulated by enhancers were able to shape their enhancer methylation forming the enhancer methylation-driven CRCs (emCRCs). Further parsing of clinical implications showed rewired emCRCs could serve as druggable targets and prognostic risk markers. In summary, the integrative analysis of enhancer methylation regulome would facilitate portraying the cancer epigenomics landscape and developing the epigenetic anti-cancer approaches.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Acidified drinking water attenuates motor deficits and brain pathology in a mouse model of a childhood neurodegenerative disorder

We recently demonstrated that HCl-acidified drinking water, which is widely used in laboratory animal facilities, had some beneficial effects in the Cln3âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model of juvenile Batten disease, a neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder1. Here we tested if acidified drinking water has therapeutic effects in Cln1R151X nonsense mutant mice, a model of the infantile form of Batten disease. In Cln1R151X mice, acidified drinking water received from weaning prevented the impairment in pole climbing ability measured at 3 and 6Â months of age. Histopathological analysis of the brain at 6Â months showed that acidified drinking water decreased the amount of lysosomal storage material, reduced astrocytosis in the striatum and somatosensory barrelfield cortex, and attenuated microglial activation in the thalamus. Compared to wild-type mice, the gut microbiota of Cln1R151X mice was markedly different. Acidified drinking water significantly altered the gut microbiota composition of Cln1R151X mice, indicating a contribution of gut bacteria to the therapeutic effects of acidified water. Our results in Cln1R151X mice suggest that acidified drinking water may have beneficial effects for patients with infantile Batten disease. This study also verifies that acidified drinking water can modify disease phenotypes in mouse models, contributing to the inter-laboratory variations in neurological and pathological findings.
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

Is a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor a Soft Tissue Sarcoma?

A gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is a form of soft tissue sarcoma that begins in the digestive system. Soft tissue sarcomas form in soft tissues, such as fat, muscle, blood vessels, lymphatic vessels, nerves, tendons, and cartilage. The most frequent mesenchymal tumor in the gastrointestinal system is a gastrointestinal stromal...
Nature.com

Ability of Swept-source OCT and OCT-angiography to detect neuroretinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson disease and essential tremor

To evaluate the ability of swept-source optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT) implemented with angiography analysis (SS-OCTA) to detect neuro-retinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) and essential tremor (ET), and to distinguish between both pathologies. Subjects/Methods. A total 42 PD and 26 ET patients and 146 controls underwent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Potential role of STAG1 mutations in genetic predisposition to childhood hematological malignancies

Cohesin ring is a multi-protein complex that plays an essential role in a wide range of cellular processes: besides its canonical role in sister chromatids cohesion and segregation [1], the complex gives a fundamental contribution to DNA repair and maintenance of genome integrity [2], and in transcriptional regulation [3]. Cohesin genes are classified as encoding core subunits (SMC1A, SMC3, RAD21, and the paralogs STAG1/STAG2), and cohesin regulatory factors (e.g., NIPBL, HDAC8, and others) [1, 2].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 RNA in exhaled air of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Knowledge about contagiousness is key to accurate management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Epidemiological studies suggest that in addition to transmission through droplets, aerogenic SARS-CoV-2 transmission contributes to the spread of infection. However, the presence of virus in exhaled air has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated. In pandemic situations low tech disposable and user-friendly bedside devices are required, while commercially available samplers are unsuitable for application in patients with respiratory distress. We included 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and used a disposable modular breath sampler to measure SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in exhaled air samples and compared these to SARS-CoV-2 RNA load of combined nasopharyngeal throat swabs and saliva. Exhaled air sampling using the modular breath sampler has proven feasible in a clinical COVID-19 setting and demonstrated viral detection in 25% of the patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Unique characteristics and outcomes of therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia following treatment for multiple myeloma

Therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia (tr-ALL) is an important secondary primary malignancy (SPM) that has recently been appreciated and has an estimated incidence of 3"“9% of ALL cases [1,2,3,4]. Three large phase III clinical trials have demonstrated a significant increased risk of SPM associated with lenalidomide maintenance following therapy with high dose melphalan and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) with an SPM incidence of 8"“17% and with 4"“17% of those malignancies being hematologic malignancies [5,6,7]. The number of trALL cases in these trials has not been reported. Little is known about the characteristics of trALL in patients with MM compared to patients who had other malignancies prior to the development of trALL. We define tALL as ALL that developed after any prior exposure to cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or radiation for another malignancy, and herein, we report a comparative analysis of characteristics and outcomes of patients with trALL with and without MM from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center (MCCC).
CANCER
Nature.com

GBA1-dependent membrane glucosylceramide reprogramming promotes liver cancer metastasis via activation of the Wnt/Î²-catenin signalling pathway

The effect of glucosylceramide (GlcCer) reprogramming on liver cancer metastasis remains poorly understood. In this study, we demonstrated that the protein expression of GBA1, which catalyses the conversion of GlcCer to ceramide, was downregulated in liver cancer tissue. A clinical relevance analysis revealed that low expression of GBA1 was associated with the metastatic potential of liver cancer cells. Furthermore, loss- and gain-of-function studies confirmed that low expression of GBA1 promoted metastasis of liver cancer both in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistic studies indicated that low expression of GBA1 enhanced the metastatic ability of liver cancer by promoting the epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), in which Wnt signalling pathway is involved. In the plasma membrane (PM), GBA1-dependent GlcCer reprogramming increased LRP6 location in the PM leading to an interaction between GlcCer and LRP6, subsequently promoting LRP6 phosphorylation at Ser1490, and finally activating the Wnt/Î²-catenin signalling pathway. To our knowledge, this is the first time to be found that GlcCer interacted with a protein. In addition, the results of mass spectrometry indicated that GlcCer d18:1/18:0 was the most notably increased studied species in the PM when GBA1 was downregulated, suggesting that GlcCer d18:1/18:0 may be the major functional lipid that promotes GBA1-dependent liver cancer metastasis. Thus, GBA1-mediated GlcCer reprogramming in the PM promotes metastasis of liver cancer via activation of the Wnt/Î²-catenin signalling pathway, upregulation of GBA1 may be a potential therapeutic strategy to combat liver cancer metastasis.
CANCER
Nature.com

The dark side of synaptic proteins in tumours

Research in the past decade has uncovered the essential role of the nervous system in the tumour microenvironment. The recent advances in cancer neuroscience, especially the discovery of neuron"“tumour synaptic/perisynaptic structures, have revealed the dark side of synaptic proteins in the progression of brain tumours. Here, we provide an overview of the synaptic proteins expressed by tumour cells and analyse their molecular functions and organisation by comparing them with neuronal synaptic proteins. We focus on the studies of neuroligin-3, the glutamate receptors AMPAR and NMDAR and the synaptic scaffold protein DLGAP1, for their newly discovered regulatory role in the proliferation and progression of tumours. Progress in cancer neuroscience has brought novel insights into the treatment of cancers. In the last part of this review, we discuss the therapeutical strategies targeting synaptic proteins and the current challenges and possible toolkits regarding their clinical application in cancer treatment. Our understanding of cancer neuroscience is still in its infancy; deeper investigation of how tumour cells co-opt synaptic signaling will help fulfil the therapeutical potential of the synaptic proteins as promising anti-tumour targets.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cancer-cell-secreted extracellular vesicles suppress insulin secretion through miR-122 to impair systemic glucose homeostasis and contribute to tumour growth

Epidemiological studies demonstrate an association between breast cancer (BC) and systemic dysregulation of glucose metabolism. However, how BC influences glucose homeostasis remains unknown. We show that BC-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) suppress pancreatic insulin secretion to impair glucose homeostasis. EV-encapsulated miR-122 targets PKM in Î²-cells to suppress glycolysis and ATP-dependent insulin exocytosis. Mice receiving high-miR-122 EVs or bearing BC tumours exhibit suppressed insulin secretion, enhanced endogenous glucose production, impaired glucose tolerance and fasting hyperglycaemia. These effects contribute to tumour growth and are abolished by inhibiting EV secretion or miR-122, restoring PKM in Î²-cells or supplementing insulin. Compared with non-cancer controls, patients with BC have higher levels of circulating EV-encapsulated miR-122 and fasting glucose concentrations but lower fasting insulin; miR-122 levels are positively associated with glucose and negatively associated with insulin. Therefore, EV-mediated impairment of whole-body glycaemic control may contribute to tumour progression and incidence of type 2 diabetes in some patients with BC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Accelerated epigenetic aging in suicide attempters uninfluenced by high intent-to-die and choice of lethal methods

Suicide attempts (SA) are associated with excess non-suicidal mortality, putatively mediated in part by premature cellular senescence. Epigenetic age (EA) estimators of biological age have been previously demonstrated to strongly predict physiological dysregulation and mortality risk. Herein, we investigate if violent SA with high intent-to-die is predictive of epigenetics-derived estimates of biological aging. The genome-wide methylation pattern was measured using the Illumina Infinium Methylation EPIC BeadChip in whole blood of 88 suicide attempters. Subjects were stratified into two groups based on the putative risk of later committed suicide (low- [n"‰="‰58] and high-risk [n"‰="‰30]) in dependency of SA method (violent or non-violent) and/or intent-to-die (high/low). Estimators of intrinsic and extrinsic EA acceleration, one marker optimized to predict physiological dysregulation (DNAmPhenoAge/AgeAccelPheno) and one optimized to predict lifespan (DNAmGrimAge/AgeAccelGrim) were investigated for associations to severity of SA, by univariate and multivariate analyses. The study was adequately powered to detect differences of 2.2 years in AgeAccelGrim in relation to SA severity. Baseline DNAmGrimAge exceeded chronological age by 7.3 years on average across all samples, conferring a mean 24.6% increase in relation to actual age. No individual EA acceleration marker was differentiated by suicidal risk group (p"‰>"‰0.1). Thus, SA per se but not severity of SA is related to EA, implicating that excess non-suicidal mortality in SA is unrelated to risk of committed suicide. Preventative healthcare efforts aimed at curtailing excess mortality after SA may benefit from acting equally powerful to recognize somatic comorbidities irrespective of the severity inherent in the act itself.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Human cerebral spheroids undergo 4-aminopyridine-induced, activity associated changes in cellular composition and microrna expression

Activity-induced neurogenesis has been extensively studied in rodents but the lack of ante mortem accessibility to human brain at the cellular and molecular levels limits studies of the process in humans. Using cerebral spheroids derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), we investigated the effects of 4-aminopyridine (4AP) on neuronal activity and associated neurogenesis. Our studies demonstrate that 4AP increases neuronal activity in 3-month-old cerebral spheroids while increasing numbers of new neurons and decreasing the population of new glial cells. We also observed a significant decrease in the expression of miR-135a, which has previously been shown to be decreased in exercise-induced neurogenesis. Predicted targets of miR-135a include key participants in the SMAD2/3 and BDNF pathways. Together, our results suggest that iPSC-derived cerebral spheroids are an attractive model to study several aspects of activity-induced neurogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology 2021;19:14"“22 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-021-00734-4, published online 19 July 2021. The article CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies, written by T.N.J.B., was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume...
CANCER
Nature.com

RAISING is a high-performance method for identifying random transgene integration sites

Both natural viral infections and therapeutic interventions using viral vectors pose significant risks of malignant transformation. Monitoring for clonal expansion of infected cells is important for detecting cancer. Here we developed a novel method of tracking clonality via the detection of transgene integration sites. RAISING (Rapid Amplification of Integration Sites without Interference by Genomic DNA contamination) is a sensitive, inexpensive alternative to established methods. Its compatibility with Sanger sequencing combined with our CLOVA (Clonality Value) software is critical for those without access to expensive high throughput sequencing. We analyzed samples from 688 individuals infected with the retrovirus HTLV-1, which causes adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL) to model our method. We defined a clonality value identifying ATL patients with 100% sensitivity and 94.8% specificity, and our longitudinal analysis also demonstrates the usefulness of ATL risk assessment. Future studies will confirm the broad applicability of our technology, especially in the emerging gene therapy sector.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dynamic self-stabilization in the electronic and nanomechanical properties of an organic polymer semiconductor

The field of organic electronics has profited from the discovery of new conjugated semiconducting polymers that have molecular backbones which exhibit resilience to conformational fluctuations, accompanied by charge carrier mobilities that routinely cross the 1 cm2/Vs benchmark. One such polymer is indacenodithiophene-co-benzothiadiazole. Previously understood to be lacking in microstructural order, we show here direct evidence of nanosized domains of high order in its thin films. We also demonstrate that its device-based high-performance electrical and thermoelectric properties are not intrinsic but undergo rapid stabilization following a burst of ambient air exposure. The polymer's nanomechanical properties equilibrate on longer timescales owing to an orthogonal mechanism; the gradual sweating-out of residual low molecular weight solvent molecules from its surface. We snapshot the quasistatic temporal evolution of the electrical, thermoelectric and nanomechanical properties of this prototypical organic semiconductor and investigate the subtleties which play on competing timescales. Our study documents the untold and often overlooked story of a polymer device's dynamic evolution toward stability.
CHEMISTRY

