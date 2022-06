The four-day weekend has, at long last, arrived! It seems every street in the country is looking its very best (have you ever seen so much bunting?) so we need to level up our outfits. Stuck with what to wear this Jubilee weekend? Well don't you worry as we've rounded together all the best bank holiday frock inspo you could need, from jolly Jubilee dresses and picnic ready midis to out-out minis and all that's in-between.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO