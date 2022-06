Boaters are reminded to clean, drain, and dry boats and trailers; and disinfect fishing gear to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said watercraft inspection stewards, known as boat stewards, will be stationed at more than 225 boat launches throughout the state to educate and assist the public in cleaning their equipment. Identified by their blue vests, boat stewards can provide a refresher on how to inspect boats and gear and offer information about AIS in New York.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO