PHOENIX – Two busy railroad crossings in Phoenix will undergo over $7 million in safety enhancements, funded by the federal government and help from the city. The Biden administration announced Thursday the city was awarded grant money for the project and that Phoenix would kick in up to 30% match to improve the rail crossings at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road and 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO