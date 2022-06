The Salina Area United Way has announced that MacKenzie Morris as the new director of marketing and grants. In this role, Morris will be working with two key parts of the organization: grants and marketing. These two pieces go hand in hand. She will be working to get funding awarded to Salina Area United Way’s funded partners. From there, she will be sharing their stories, so the Salina community knows where their dollars are going and why it is so important to continue supporting the Salina Area United Way, whether that be by donating or by volunteering.

