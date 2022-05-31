ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Durk Showcases New Back and Leg Tattoos

By Shawn Grant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Durk spent the Memorial Day holiday weekend getting some new tattoos. Durkio’s two new pieces included a large back tattoo of skill and another leg work showing “No Snitches Allowed” with a...

hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Gets BlueFace's Face Tattooed On Her Throat

BlueFace and Chrisean Rock haven't always had the best relationship. The two became an item back in 2021 when Rock got his name tattooed on her face. Now, more than a year later, it seems that she's making it a tradition to get the rapper inked into her skin. Last...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Hates Snitching So Much He Got A Tattoo Denouncing It

Lil Durk already has an assortment of tattoos, but his latest piece may be his most elaborate. Over the weekend, the Chicago rap star got some ink done, with one of them dedicated to the no snitching policy he follows. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday (May 29), Durk...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk & India Royale Share Photos From Tropical Trip

Nearly a month after being gifted a $111k watch for her birthday, India Royale has posted a collection of photos to her Instagram with her rapper fiance, Lil Durk. This post comes shortly after the rapper was announced to perform on “Kodak Black Day,” a day created by the Broward County commissioner set to honor the Florida native of the same name.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gillie Da Kid Says Lil Durk "Is The New Jay-Z" & The Internet Swiftly Reacts

This declaration has sparked a debate among generations of Hip Hop and the discussions don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Artists have been addressing pop culture trends on It's Tricky with Raquel Harper, and a clip that she shared on Instagram with Gillie Da Kid has ignited passionate takes about who the next Rap icon-mogul-business tycoon is in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Engineer Angie Randisi Is Working Heavily With Lil Baby Thanks to Drake

Angie Randisi’s lifelong passion for music led her from high school graduation in Montreal to Metalworks Institute in Missisauga, Ont., the entertainment arts school that would teach her about the music business and engineering. She switched her focus from A&R to becoming an engineer after finding that side more intriguing while studying in school. Randisi graduated in 2018, and interned at OVO’s SOTA Studios, where she grew under the tutelage of Noah “40” Shebib, the world-renowned engineer-producer who helped create Drake’s sound.
MUSIC
Essence

Tamar Braxton Speaks On Her Relationship Status As Rumors Swirl That She's Back With David Adefeso

Rumors are circulating that the singer and Adefeso are back together after a warm Mother’s Day post he included her in, saying they're "best friends." Tamar Braxton publicly went through a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend, entrepreneur David Adefeso, back in 2020. This came as a surprise to fans because she and Adefeso seemed so in love. She traveled with him to visit his family in Nigeria, gushed over him, and they looked genuinely happy — all for things to end in a less than pleasant way. But there are rumors that the two may be back or get back together, and Braxton isn’t completely shutting down such ideas.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Kandi Burruss Was "Upset" With Andy Cohen For Asking Daughter Riley About Her Father

The ongoing tension between Kandi Burruss and Russell "Block" Spencer has been a thorn in the music legend's side. Block is the father of Burruss's eldest daughter Riley, and over the years, he has repeatedly come forward to speak negatively about the mother and daughter. He has often referred to Burruss as the side chick who got pregnant, while also stating that it's not his responsibility to "chase" after his child in order to form a relationship.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King goes beserk on restaurant employees (video)

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris is gaining notoriety and a reputation for having an explosive temper and it played out again at an Atlanta-area restaurant recently. “The Family Hustle” star cranked up his Instagram live recently during a verbal altercation with restaurant employees. King Harris, 17, is first seen in the video, seemingly explaining something. Shortly after, a restaurant worker is heard telling the young rapper that “you can talk like that outside.”
ATLANTA, GA
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
Complex

Video Shows Kanye West Laughing Over the Fact He ‘Ain’t Touched Cash in Like 4 Years’

While attending the Balenciaga Spring 23 show on Sunday, Kanye West claimed in a passing comment that he hasn’t physically touched paper money in years. “I ain’t gonna lie to you, I ain’t touched cash in like four years,” Ye was caught on video saying backstage at the event, breaking into a big laugh. Someone can be heard reacting to Ye’s comment by saying, “Real wealth, real wealth.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Steve Harvey Says Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Was a ‘Punk Move’ and He Has ‘Lost a Lot of Respect’ for Actor

Family Feud host Steve Harvey said his respect for Will Smith took a nose-dive after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars. As Deadline reported, Harvey made the comments while speaking at Georgia State University. He described the moment—provoked by a joke that Rock told about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head—as a “punk move,” saying he “lost a lot of respect for him.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young M.A. Shows Off An Intimate Photo With Her Girlfriend

Young M.A. is a romantic. In November of last year, she blushed when she met Halle Berry. Twitter reacted in a big way to a video of Berry explaining her turn-on's to M.A., a conversation which seemed to please the rapper. That said, the rapper has also had to shut down certain rumors about her love life, like the idea that she was pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL

