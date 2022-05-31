TRENDING NOW: Finding skates, Bristol dog on a hill, Top Gun tandem

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal participated in a rally in Hartford on Tuesday morning. A deadly crash in Thompson, CT motorcyclists crashed into, lawmakers take on gun violence, and...

Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing Mother, 3-Week-Old Baby Last Seen In Middletown

Police have asked the public for help locating a 32-year-old woman and her 3-week-old son who were last seen in Connecticut nearly a week ago. Brigette Wood was last seen in Middlesex County on Eastern Drive in Middletown on Friday, May 6, before she voluntarily stopped communicating with her family, according to a report from the City of Middletown Police Department on Wednesday, May 11.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Ultimate Unexplained

Strange Mystery Symbols Appear as Graffiti All Over Connecticut

First, I called it “Hobo Code”, then mystery graffiti, whatever you want to call it, it’s all over Connecticut. In September of 2021, I published an article called “Hartford is Riddled with Hobo Code Graffiti, Do You Know What It Means?” I photographed and published these symbols I’d seen all over Hartford.
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to the Connecticut Shoreline

As high temperatures and sticky humidity descend upon the East Coast each summer, residents start looking for places to escape the crowds, the smells, and the sweat. New Yorkers head to the Hamptons, Bostonians flood Cape Cod and Nantucket, and Rhode Islanders turn to Newport — but the popularity of these seaside refuges comes at a cost, literally. The prices in the Hamptons, Cape Cod, and Newport are sky-high during the peak season, and these buzzy hotspots can’t always deliver the soothing outdoor escapes and fresh seafood that made them popular in the first place.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Recent shark sightings prompt officials on Long Island to raise public awareness, discuss response

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. - After a Long Island fisherman took video of a struggling shark swept ashore on Memorial Day, local beachgoers responded. "Get out as soon as possible. Don't stay in the water, just run out," said beachgoer Jackie Alba. The Town of Hempstead wasted no time in preparing lifeguards and the public. "The last couple of years, we've had more shark sightings than we've probably seen in over a decade. Last week, a Mako shark washed ashore, just across the bridge, about 6-8 feet long," said Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin. Chief lifeguards attended training over the winter on how best...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

