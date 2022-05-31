TRENDING NOW: Finding skates, Bristol dog on a hill, Top Gun tandem

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. - After a Long Island fisherman took video of a struggling shark swept ashore on Memorial Day, local beachgoers responded. "Get out as soon as possible. Don't stay in the water, just run out," said beachgoer Jackie Alba. The Town of Hempstead wasted no time in preparing lifeguards and the public. "The last couple of years, we've had more shark sightings than we've probably seen in over a decade. Last week, a Mako shark washed ashore, just across the bridge, about 6-8 feet long," said Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin. Chief lifeguards attended training over the winter on how best...

