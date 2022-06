Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson & CEO of DHgate, one of the leading B2B cross border e-commerce platforms in China, has been awarded the 2022 Business Women of the Year Award from CEO Today Magazine, a premium aspirational lifestyle and business magazine focusing on inspiring leadership and innovation among the world’s business elite. Among the 22 global winners demonstrating excellent business performance, continuous focus on sustainable development, and endeavors in innovation on the winners’ edition, Diane Wang is the only female leader from China and has been selected as the Featured Winner and shown on the cover of this edition.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO