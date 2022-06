During the last Village of Patchogue Board meeting in May, the board approved the last step in the process for the living shoreline project at Shorefront Park to authorize mayor Paul Pontieri and/or deputy mayor Jack Krieger to act on behalf of the Village of Patchogue in all matters pertaining to the Department of the Army permit. The project, Pontieri said, is expected to start after Labor Day, after the Army Corps of Engineers signed off on the permit last week.

PATCHOGUE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO