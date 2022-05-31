White Shines at Plate and in the Field in Rangers’ Victory

FRISCO, Texas - Senior pitcher Baylor Baumann threw a complete-game, no-hitter to lead Rockwall Heath to a 6-0 victory over rival Rockwall on Thursday afternoon in Game 1 of their best-of-three UIL Region II-6A championship series at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
Peejay Brun has resigned as head coach at UT-Arlington, the school announced on Wednesday. Brun spent five seasons as the Mavericks’ head coach, collecting a 117-129 overall record during her tenure. The Mavs reached the 30-win plateau in each of the first two seasons of her tenure. During the...
