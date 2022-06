The Beehive State is home to fluffy skiing, killer outdoors, and welcoming locals. Utah does two things remarkably well. Its unique climate catches the driest, fluffiest snow in the world, which is terrible for snowballs. But it’s heavenly for skiing—like gliding on clouds. Secondly, it stars some of the most fascinating rock formations and canyons on the planet–the former is out of this world, the latter legitimately rivals the Grand Canyon. More than 60% of Utah lands are public, and about 100% (give or take) of those public lands are otherworldly, photogenic, recreational paradises–every single one is a must-see attraction. Even if you never left the Beehive State, you’d never run out of thrilling things to do in Utah.

UTAH STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO