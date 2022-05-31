Colorado land trusts looking for climate change agents

June marks National Camping Month — and if you live in Colorado, it will also soon signify a more celestial celebration. What's happening: For the third consecutive year, Gov. Jared Polis plans to proclaim June as Dark Sky Month, his spokesperson Conor Cahill tells us. The move comes after the governor signed a bill last Friday allocating $35,000 to create a state tourism program intended to support Dark Sky communities and combat light pollution.The bottom line: We can't think of a better way to commemorate both designations than getting outside and under the stars at one of Colorado's International Dark Sky Parks.Where to go:Hovenweep National MonumentBlack Canyon of the Gunnison National ParkDinosaur National MonumentGreat Sand Dunes National Park and PreserveJackson Lake State ParkSlumgullion CenterFlorissant Fossil Beds National MonumentMesa Verde National ParkCurecanti National Recreation AreaTop of the Pines
