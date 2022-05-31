ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado land trusts looking for climate change agents

By Eric Galatas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Colorado News Connection) As summer rolls in across Colorado, the threats of wildfire, diminishing snowpack and prolonged drought weigh heavy on the minds of many residents who cherish the state's iconic landscapes and wildlife. Conservationists are encouraging people to get in touch with their local land trusts to be...

Groups celebrate upcoming Colorado gray wolf reintroduction

(Colorado News Connection) After nearly a century, gray wolves are coming back to the state of Colorado. In 2020, voters approved Proposition 114, calling on Colorado Parks and Wildlife to restore native gray wolves to their historic habitat in the Centennial State. Dillon Hanson-Ahumada, Southern Rockies field representative for the...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire started by prescribed burn 'gone wild' in Colorado, investigators reveal

Residents of the Montrose area aren't happy to learn that a prescribed burn gone awry was behind the destruction of 313 local acres and three structures last month. A Wednesday press release from the United States Forest Service states that investigators have determined that the Simms Fire was started by the Simms Mesa Prescribed Fire Project. The Simms Fire started on May 19, with an intentional burn being conducted in the same area on May 16. While authorities were monitoring the 188-acre area that was part of the official project during this period, a wind event on the fourth day of the project resulted in the prescribed burn breaking out of containment lines. At that point, the Simms Fire was declared to be a wildfire.
MONTROSE, CO
Axios Denver

The best places to stargaze in Colorado and celebrate Dark Sky Month

June marks National Camping Month — and if you live in Colorado, it will also soon signify a more celestial celebration. What's happening: For the third consecutive year, Gov. Jared Polis plans to proclaim June as Dark Sky Month, his spokesperson Conor Cahill tells us. The move comes after the governor signed a bill last Friday allocating $35,000 to create a state tourism program intended to support Dark Sky communities and combat light pollution.The bottom line: We can't think of a better way to commemorate both designations than getting outside and under the stars at one of Colorado's International Dark Sky Parks.Where to go:Hovenweep National MonumentBlack Canyon of the Gunnison National ParkDinosaur National MonumentGreat Sand Dunes National Park and PreserveJackson Lake State ParkSlumgullion CenterFlorissant Fossil Beds National MonumentMesa Verde National ParkCurecanti National Recreation AreaTop of the Pines
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Colorado lakes and reservoirs are free of invasive mussels, but more boats found with mussel infestations in 2021

DENVER – More boats requiring decontamination due to fouling by destructive mussels entered Colorado in 2021 compared to previous years, but the statewide inspection program coordinated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife again succeeded in keeping invasive mussels out of the state’s lakes and reservoirs. “Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Space Command boosted by Colorado’s universities, academic leaders say

Representatives from Colorado’s colleges and universities want to keep U.S. Space Command headquartered in Colorado Springs, arguing that the state’s higher education institutions are well equipped to train talent for the operation. “Given the ever-evolving nature of space and the critical role space-based assets play in our daily...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

You can fish for free this weekend in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Get out the fishing rods, Colorado's free fishing weekend is back. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said all anglers can fish without a license anywhere in Colorado on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. The annual event hopes the fee-free weekend will get families, friends...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

You’re not imagining it: It’s been windier than usual in Colorado, and that’s a big problem

How to choose the best descriptors for Colorado’s winds this year?. Roof-lifting. Flag-shredding. Tree-felling. Truck-flipping. Sandblasting. Patio-jumbling. Skin-exfoliating. Eye-watering. Highway-shrouding. Window rattling. Fire spreading. Let’s ask a man not known for hyperbole. “I have never, ever, ever seen wind like this,” said John Salazar, a former politician who...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Mind Blowing June 2022 Snow Totals for Colorado

It's the first day of June, so it's time to check in with snow totals from around the state of Colorado. Never mind the fact the first day of Summer is only 20 days away. Snow totals are available from the National Weather Service for Wednesday, June 1, 2022. You'll find some parts of Colorado were hit hard.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado Counties With the Fewest Women — and Why

According to the demography office affiliated with the state Department of Local Affairs, Colorado's growth is slowing substantially, in part because of a downturn in the state's fertility rate. On average, women in Colorado currently have 1.5 births per lifetime, below the 2.1 births per female resident needed to maintain the present population.
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

Earthquake reported near Utah, Colorado border

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A minor earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon and it was felt in the Grand Junction, Colorado area as well as Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the 3.8 magnitude earthquake around 4:12 p.m. Officials say the epicenter of the shock was located 31.3 miles from Fruita, Colorado, and about […]
MOAB, UT

