ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, WV

If you want to know what’s under your boat, take a polaroid

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29REpV_0fvZIBJJ00

Let’s go to the mailbag. A letter from a Montgomery resident merits consideration this week:

Dear John,

Naturally, I read your column and look forward to your outdoor sagas.

But I am not a fisherman. There are many reasons. Lack of patience. Lack of interest in getting eaten alive by bugs.

Lack of linguistic skills necessary to make sense of such basic tackle-box expressions as “poppers,” “fly patterns” and “plumb the shoreline.”

A few days ago, our oldest son thought it would be a good idea to head out to the Ohio River, rent a boat that goes too fast and attach an inner tube to the rear end for the purpose of bouncing wildly through waves already in ill temper because of barge traffic.

Tubing, it’s called. I didn’t get sucked into the propeller, so I guess it was okay.

Later in the afternoon, while trying to remain inside the boat while our son banked the craft at angles matching the ones he studied in geometry, I happened to notice a device that prompted this letter: Which would be a computer screen that shows where the fish are.

It even breaks the quarry down according to size.

A school of little fish was noted. Ditto a squadron of big fish. And I’m told, were I to position myself under the boat, my form would show up on the screen as a large whale-like creature.

Because I long ago left my poppers on the shoreline, I had no idea such reel- ‘em-in -technology exists. And that the science is sufficiently widespread for the gizmos to be installed on rental watercraft.

Silly me.

I thought fishing meant stocking the boat with enough beer to last out El Nino, dangling the bait in the water, putting the pole over the side, and hoping against hope the gods of the Rooster Tail send a smallmouth bass my way.

But no; nowadays anglers employ a cheat sheet, with gills for graphics.

Fishermen, how could you?

I mean, I thought one of the reasons to go fishing in the first place was to escape the throbbing pulse of laptops, pagers and cellular phones that have taken over our society.

All around you, people are downloading, manipulating data jacks, yapping about Donald Trump’s hair, and sending mail to each other without having the common decency to use the Postal Service.

Indeed, you can’t even go to the bathroom any more without hearing something go beep-beep.

You need to escape. You need to go one-on-one with a riverbank full of bugs.

So, you get out the old fishing pole, visit Cletus at the bait store, crank up the boat and prepare for an afternoon of the most old-fashioned of pleasures.

Right? No way.

Mere seconds after loading the beer, you turn on the fish-seeking sonar.

Can’t just sit back and relax. Can’t just wait for lunkers to come to you as they have since Noah and his crew finally got tired of eating red meat.

Got to do the nautical version of downloading. Got to put the largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, sauger, white bass, hybrid striped bass, freshwater drum, flathead catfish, channel catfish and carp and their buddies on visual.

I protest.

We have enough PCs on dry land. Enough modems. Enough beeping.

Let the high seas be a sanctuary from video display terminals and their brethren.

Let’s keep fishing what it has been for generations—a way for guys to get out of the house.

Hey, if fishing were supposed to be an exact science, Noah would have worn waders.

Take out the sonar. Use the circuitry to hot-wire something else. Baseball games maybe.

Your grandfather didn’t need a flow chart of a bunch of catfish to catch one. Neither do you.

Stick the line in the water and may your fly pattern make the fishing page in Field & Stream.

And, hey, if you really want to know what’s going on under the boat, take a Polaroid.

Sincerely,

R.B. Carter

Top o’ the morning!

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

What’s that large flame in Institute?

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — If you’re driving down I-64 or on Route 25 in Institute, you may ask yourself: “what is that large flame going up into the sky?” According to the Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Twitter, work at the Institute Industrial Complex by US Methanol will cause a large, […]
INSTITUTE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Riverboats slated to visit Marietta

MARIETTA – The Ohio River Levee in downtown Marietta will see the return of the American Heritage, American Queen, American Duchess and American Countess riverboats this summer. The tour season will start on Sunday with the American Countess and stretch through the first of November with the American Duchess.
MARIETTA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, WV
WDTV

WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dozens of creeks, lakes and rivers have been stocked with trout. The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 23. Elk River (Randolph, Tucker) Evitts Run. Fort Ashby Reservoir. Gandy Creek. Glade Creek of Mann. Glady Fork. Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

US Methanol plant nears completion

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The construction of a new methanol plant in the Kanawha Valley is nearing completion. Officials with US Methanol said as they start to ramp up their rebuilt facility in the coming days, neighbors will notice some unusual activity. “We’re doing commissioning and as a result there’s...
Lootpress

WVa plant to start making electric school buses in September

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will begin production at a West Virginia facility in September, officials said. In January, GreenPower Motor Co. Inc. signed a lease-purchase agreement for a 9.5-acre (3.8 hectares) manufacturing facility in South Charleston. The company announced Thursday that it will take possession of the facility in August and start producing zero-emission buses the following month.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polaroid#Hybrid Striped Bass#Fish Stocking#Bass Fishing#Big Fish#Vehicles
WSAZ

Neighbors fear road closure as slip worsens in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A couple of weeks ago, we told you about the deterioration of Riders Creek Road in Putnam County. It’s so bad the Putnam County School District told us their school buses won’t try and cross it. Since that story aired, we’ve received more...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

A Hinton dog has gained local popularity

One local dog has made it her mission to garner as much Kroger chicken as possible. The dog in question, Nymeriah, is seven years old, and according to her human mom Megan Bailey, she has been an escape artist since she was six months old. Nymeriah is frequently featured in Facebook posts when someone new spots her out on one of her jaunts. While much of the community has become accustomed to seeing her in town, many are still surprised to see her hanging out in the Kroger parking lot. According to Bailey, every time they think they have figured out how...
HINTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Cars
WDTV

NCWV Airport officials review bids, hubs for new daily service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was announced on March 11 that United Express was cutting 29 primarily rural airports from service due to a shortage of pilots, including North-Central West Virginia Airport. United Express currently operates at CKB with twice-daily flights to Chicago and Washington, DC. While cutting a number...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WSLS

McAfee Knob hiker dies after falling about 50 ft. from the top of a mountain

ORIGINAL STORY (May 29, 2022) A man is critically injured after falling off McAfee Knob early Sunday morning. At about 6 a.m., Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the McAfee Knob summit in the Masons Cove area for reports of a hiker who fell from the top of a mountain.
WOWK

UPDATE: WV Turnpike reopens after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE: (3:45 P.M. Thursday, June 2, 2022): The West Virginia Turnpike has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash this morning. SHARON, WV (WOWK) – Dispatchers with the West Virginia Turnpike say I-77 is shut down after a crash near Sharon, West Virginia. According to WV Turnpike Dispatch, the single-vehicle crash...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Water rescue underway in Arden

Arden, W.Va (WDTV) - A water rescue is underway in Barbour County at Party Rock, Barbour County Emergency Officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies from Barbour, Harrison, Randolph, and Upshur counties are responding. This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
WSET

Woman, 71, killed in rollover crash into flooded creekbed

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 71-year-old woman was killed late last week in a two-vehicle crash that left a pickup truck overturned in a flooded creekbed. Virginia State Police were called to Route 460 at the intersection of Cascade Drive in Giles County Friday night around 7:45. A...
GILES COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy