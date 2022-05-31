ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

EastEnders defends Ben Mitchell's storyline after complaints over dark scenes

By Joe Julians
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. The BBC has issued a statement in response to the complaints it has received over Ben Mitchell's sexual assault storyline. The story began earlier this month and saw Ben raped by...

EastEnders Episode Thread - 01/06/22 - More Money Woes

Afternoon all and welcome to tonight’s EastEnders thread. Apologies in advance for the poor thread. Currently sat in the airport trying my best to do it on my iPad. Linda signs the contract for the salon and officially becomes co-owner. Jack and Denise share the news with Sam, who's delighted.
Casualty school shooting episode under review just days before broadcast

Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty has confirmed that a planned school shooting storyline is under review just days before it is due to be broadcast. The soap had been due to show a double episode titled 'Wednesday's Child' on Saturday, June 11, airing as part of Ollie Hide's continuing storyline. However,...
Favourite EastEnders Character 2022 - Top 14

Again I wont reveal the top 7 until after the final round, however the charge for 5th-7th place was incredibly close and the vote kept changing all over the place. Stuart languished in the bottom 2 for most of the vote, however a surge in the last part of the vote saw him overtake the bottom 4 places. He becomes another causality of last years top 10 as he finished 3rd last year. Chelsea meanwhile seemed on the verge of qualifying throughout, but never had that raft of support to complete the jump and finishes in 9th place. Nancy too gained a lot of mid place votes which means she takes 10th place whilst Sam seemed the most marmite along with Ben. She stormed Round 1, however maybe with more screen time and the material, her return hasn’t been quite as good as first thought and she crashed out in 11th place. However I should say that 6th place and 11th place had a gap of just 11pts, so really any of the characters between those places could have qualified. Ben meanwhile had a strong start, but by the end was way off the pack and finishes in distant last place despite his recent storyline… or maybe because of it.
Stranger Things' Vecna star speaks out after character confusion

Stranger Things spoilers follow. Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has set the record straight on the mysterious character Peter Ballard, admitting that he was part of a "red herring". Ahead of the series' return to Netflix last month, Jamie was credited as the unknown Peter Ballard, "a caring man...
Radio Nottingham an apology

Seems you are having to listen to Radio Lincolnshire breakfast (for reasons I don’t know) but take comfort you don’t have it every day. Seems you are having to listen to Radio Lincolnshire breakfast (for reasons I don’t know) but take comfort you don’t have it every day.
EastEnders 02.06.22 – A Right Royal Knees-Up

It's the day of the Jubilee celebrations on the Square and Mick pays tribute to Tina before the talent competition begins. The residents are shocked as Mick and Linda welcome two special guests, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. Mick and Linda introduce them to everyone and share a toast to The Queen.
Emmerdale in the 2000s

Lots going on and various transision eras. What is everyone's thoughts on it?. The repeats on ITV 3 will reach 2002 by the end of this week. There are lesser remembered characters like her -Tonicha Daggart. We've just had the teens hit and run story and the soapstars arrival on...
Corrie Discussion Wed 1st June. Draw Your Brakes

Looks like Imran won't die, but Toyah might. Didn't see that one coming. Quizzing tonight so will catch up later. Expecting a series of Abi based questions at the quiz as she is apparently Queen of the World. Quizzing tonight so will have to watch later (as well as the...
9 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, the repercussions from the car crash continue. Elsewhere, George faces a reminder of his upsetting past, while Aadi takes the fall for Summer. Here's a full collection of nine big moments coming up. 1. The crash aftermath continues. The Weatherfield residents...
MAFS Australia star breaks silence after boyfriend cheats on her

Married at First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer has addressed revelations of cheating surrounding her boyfriend Jackson Lonie. According to The Daily Mail, the couple were holidaying in Melbourne last weekend when they enjoyed a night out together, but when Olivia left early, Jackson allegedly continued the night with friends. Video...
Britain's Got Talent 2022 - Live Semi Final 3 - June 1 - 8pm - ITV1

Almost pinch punch first day of the month, as we hurtle towards the first day of June and the 3rd live semi final. Jamie (Judges vote through deadlock) In spoilers for the catcher uppers on +1, Hub or ITV2 amongst us. Acts for night 3 revealed - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/618369-britains-got-talent-2022-tomorrows-third-semi-final-line-up-revealed-meet-wednesdays-contestants.html. Night 2...
Coronation Street's Kevin and Abi Webster face police quiz over death

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Kevin and Abi Webster both face tough questions from the police tonight (June 2). An official investigation has been launched by the local force after Imran Habeeb died in a tragic car accident. Early clues have suggested that Imran and his wife Toyah's vehicle...
Spoilers
Country
Scotland
Nishandeep Panesar - EastEnders

Was the letter in the penultimate scene in EE tonight from Suki's husband confirming his prison sentence for murder in 2002? Meaning he might be due out for release? Who did he kill. Isn't meant to be a gangster or criminal of some sort ? so may e someone in...
Emmerdale confirms next step in Ethan and Marcus's relationship

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean are riding on a relationship high, and that will not be changing – for the foreseeable future at least. The newly formed couple, who have been dating only for a few short weeks, might have had a bumpy road at the start but they are set to strengthen their bond by taking a crucial next step in their relationship – moving in together.
15 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for Luke's heartbreaking exit week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks fans will need to have the tissues at the ready next week, as Luke Morgan's heartbreaking exit airs in an hour-long special. The unmissable episodes will also see Nancy give birth, Chesney Hawkes make a cameo and Martine make a big decision. Here's a full collection...
Emmerdale star Patrick Mower to join Platinum Jubilee parade

Emmerdale star Patrick Mower has joined the celebrity lineup for the Platinum Jubilee parade. The Platinum Jubilee pageant takes place on Sunday (June 5) as part of a four-tiered presentation where thousands are expected to line the streets outside Buckingham Palace. The event will feature a variety of entertainment —...
Corrie - Anthony Cotton MBE

Https://www.lancashiretelegraph.co.uk/news/20182771.coronation-street-star-antony-cotton-completely-overwhelmed-mbe-award/. Coronation Street star Antony Cotton has said he is “completely overwhelmed” as he was made an MBE. The actor, from Edenfield, who is best known for his role as Sean Tully on the long-running soap, has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to British...
When 4:3 changed to 16:9 - How did each standard co-exist?

Let's say I got a new HDTV in the early 2000s and I watched the first half of Eastenders on it, then I watched the 2nd half on my portable upstairs. Would one have been stretched/shrunken? Did the old tv's just zoom in on the centre? What about football matches that may have had graphics in the corner? I don't remember any letter/pillarboxing.
Corrie Discussion Thursday June 2nd 7.30pm : Confessions

Going out shortly so tonight's instalment will have to wait ... I dunno, I go out for one evening and Imran dies. You can’t go on, thinking nothings wrong, Pork Pie. Tonight I plenty of Sean and plenty of Lovely Pretty Non Violent Victim Kelly Who Didn't Punch Nina. Especially on her high horse moralising to everyone about their appalling behaviour.
