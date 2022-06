Ukraine is about to receive new long-range rockets from the U.S., but on the condition that it won’t use them to strike inside Russia. And Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy seems to have consented to that condition, according to an interview Tuesday evening with Newsmax. “We are not fighting on their territory. We have the war on our territory,” Zelenskyy said. “We’re not interested in the Russian Federation,” he added.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO