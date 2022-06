Everyone loves a good fictional mystery on film and that’s exactly what takes place in Where the Crawdads Sing. The 1950s drama is one of many films hitting theaters this summer, and ever since the trailer was released, many movie fans have been waiting to see what happens with the story of a North Carolina marsh girl that suddenly becomes a suspect in the murder of a man. Based on the Delia Owens novel of the same name, the film also includes a Taylor Swift song on its soundtrack, leaving her large amount of fans excited to see it as well.

