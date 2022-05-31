(Image credit: miHoYo)

Need some Red Dye in Genshin? Version 2.7 has arrived and one of the new world quests has some specific requirements in terms of crafting. Just like that pizza in Ayaka’s quest (opens in new tab) back when Inazuma first launched, you’ll need to get some Red Dye as part of the On the Stage, Behind the Stage quest.

How to get Red Dye in Genshin Impact

Red Dye is used to craft furniture and decorations in Genshin, and so you have to unlock the Serenitea Pot (opens in new tab) before you can make it. Once you reach adventure rank 28 and complete the Liyue Archon quest, you’ll be able to do the “A Teapot to Call Home” quest to get the Serenitea Pot. You should be able to find this quest in your events menu.

Once inside, you need to talk to Tubby the teapot spirit, select “Create Furnishing”, then select the bottle symbol at the top right of the screen. You can craft Red Dye from Sunsettias, Carrots, or Valberries, and it costs one of any of these to create one dye instantly. You can find Sunsettias all over the Mondstadt region.