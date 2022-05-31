ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get Red Dye in Genshin Impact

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IjOHn_0fvZFPt600
(Image credit: miHoYo)

Need some Red Dye in Genshin? Version 2.7 has arrived and one of the new world quests has some specific requirements in terms of crafting. Just like that pizza in Ayaka’s quest (opens in new tab) back when Inazuma first launched, you’ll need to get some Red Dye as part of the On the Stage, Behind the Stage quest.

You might also want to know more about Yelan (opens in new tab) if you’re planning to wish for the slippery spy, or some more details about Kuki Shinobu (opens in new tab). We’ve also got a decent Xiao build (opens in new tab) that’ll help you make the most of the jumping demonic damage-dealer now he’s back. Either way, here’s how to get your hands on some Red Dye in Genshin Impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVyqi_0fvZFPt600
(Image credit: miHoYo)

How to get Red Dye in Genshin Impact

Red Dye is used to craft furniture and decorations in Genshin, and so you have to unlock the Serenitea Pot (opens in new tab) before you can make it. Once you reach adventure rank 28 and complete the Liyue Archon quest, you’ll be able to do the “A Teapot to Call Home” quest to get the Serenitea Pot. You should be able to find this quest in your events menu.

Once inside, you need to talk to Tubby the teapot spirit, select “Create Furnishing”, then select the bottle symbol at the top right of the screen. You can craft Red Dye from Sunsettias, Carrots, or Valberries, and it costs one of any of these to create one dye instantly. You can find Sunsettias all over the Mondstadt region.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayaka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#Video Game#Genshin Impact Red Dye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
PC Gamer

Wolfenstein: The New Order goes free on the Epic Store

In 2014, MachineGames brought William 'B.J.' Blazkowicz back from purgatory in Wolfenstein: The New Order, pitting him against a Nazi war machine that had conquered the world in an alternate 1960s. You can get it for free right now on the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab). The New...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Final Fantasy 16 looks like an intense action-RPG with an emphasis on colossal summons, coming summer 2023

Final Fantasy 16 (opens in new tab) is coming in summer 2023, Square Enix announced with a new trailer today. This trailer is our first look at Final Fantasy 16 since its reveal in 2020, and it spends a good chunk of its three minute runtime devoted to the series' iconic summons like Ifrit, Bahamut and Shiva. And they look huge. Like, Greek Titans huge.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy