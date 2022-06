Philip G. “Bud” Spies, age 78 of Old Ripley, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center. Philip Gene Spies, the son of Philip Spies, Jr. and Mary Joan Manuell Spies, was born on May 15, 1944, in Hillsboro, Illinois. Phil grew up in northern Bond County where he attended the public schools. Phil graduated 8th grade from Pocahontas and from Greenville High School in 1962. He then attended SIU Edwardsville and then began his career with the State of Illinois as resident engineer retiring in 2002. Phil and Lois owned and operated Spies’s Sports from 1981 until 2021 serving the needs of sports enthusiasts in Southern Illinois for over 40 years.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO