ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 leaked by retail listing

By Sean Endicott
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • An alleged retail listing for the Surface Laptop Go 2 has appeared online.
  • The Surface Laptop Go 2 runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, according to the listing.
  • It appears to have a similar physical design to the original Surface Laptop Go, including a 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 has appeared online in the form of an alleged retail listing. Korean outlet Cafe Naver has a page for the Surface Laptop Go 2 that includes specs, images, and other details (via The Verge ).

Assuming the details of the listing are accurate, the Surface Laptop Go 2 will run on an 11th Gen Intel CPU and feature an improved HD camera. The PC will likely be available in several versions, but the specific listing that leaked online shows a model with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

A preorder date of June 2, 2022 appears on the page, so we may not be far off from an official announcement from Microsoft.

These aren't the first leaks or rumors we've seen about Microsoft's next affordable laptop. Our senior editor Zac Bowden has a piece that rounds up all of the suspected specs and details about the Surface Laptop Go 2 . The information from Cafe Naver's listing lines up well with our previous reports.

Other than an internal spec bump, the Surface Laptop Go 2 appears to be a relatively minor refresh, which is what we expected. The listing shows a 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a body that's overall similar to the original Surface Laptop Go .

The PC's ports also appear to be the same as its predecessor, including USB-C, USB-A, a headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port.

The leaked order page shows a model with 8GB of RAM, but the laptop will likely have models available with 4GB or 8GB of memory. We've also heard that the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be available in a new Sage color.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surface Laptop#Go 2#Korean#Verge#Intel Core#Cafe Naver
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Windows Central

Windows Central

18
Followers
142
Post
395
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy