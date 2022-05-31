ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We'll buy an Xbox streaming device, say Windows Central readers

By Sean Endicott
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Microsoft recently confirmed plans for a streaming device centered around Xbox Cloud Gaming.
  • The exact form factor of the device is still unknown.
  • Over 75% of readers that participated in our recent poll would like to purchase one of the streaming devices once it comes out.

Last week, we exclusively reported that Microsoft continues to work on a streaming device for Xbox Cloud Gaming . Codenamed "Keystone," the piece of hardware would allow gamers to stream their favorite titles without requiring powerful or expensive hardware. Plenty of details are still question marks, including form factor, price, and a timeline for release.

The exact shape of the streaming device has yet to be confirmed. There's a chance that the hardware could be a box, almost like a mini Xbox. It could also be a stick or dongle. But the form factor wasn't key to the question we asked in our recent poll . We asked our readers if they'd like to buy an Xbox streaming device.

Over 75% of those that voted said they would purchase a streaming device built for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

While details remain fuzzy, it's safe to assume that a streaming device for Xbox Cloud Gaming would be more affordable than purchasing a console that can locally play games. Otherwise, it would be a difficult sell over something like the Xbox One S, which already supports Xbox Cloud Gaming .

Size and portability could also be factors. People are unlikely to pack a full-size console into a suitcase. But a small box, a stick, or a dongle could easily fit into a bag. Imagine going to a hotel or a friend's house and being able to play your games on a TV. This use case appears to be a focus of Microsoft's gaming team.

"Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want. As announced last year, we’ve been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console," said a Microsoft spokesperson to Windows Central last week.

Based on our poll, Xbox enthusiasts seem keen to take advantage of Microsoft's flexible gaming vision.

