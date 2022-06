KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Police Department has given an update on how the city is dealing with a threat that may allegedly happen on Friday. According to a release from the department, it had received a sixth threat stating if the school district did not drop the Title IX Investigation local government buildings, businesses, and infrastructure would be targeted on June 3.

KIEL, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO