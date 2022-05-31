ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Swim season starts in central Iowa

By Natalie Paynter
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjKZ7_0fvZEpkV00

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — While some metro pools are struggling to open this season due to staffing shortages, over in West Des Moines, they were able to kick off their Memorial Day Weekend with a splash.

Holiday Park and Valley View Aquatic Center both opened on Saturday. Park supervisors tell us that they were able to hire many of their seasonal staff back this year, which helped them be prepared for this busy unofficial start to summer.

Des Moines public pools open on rotating schedule due to staffing shortages

“We may bring on a couple of more staff throughout the summer, but we’re fortunate enough right now to be fully staffed. We’re very excited here? What’s my Parks and Rec to have the pools open starting this, you know, this weekend and then starting back up next weekend for the rest of summer,” said Trevor Hoth, the Recreational Coordinator for West Des Moines.

You can find the list of West Des Moines pool schedules here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Cajun Fest moves to Iowa State Fairgrounds’ venue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cajun Fest returns to Des Moines this weekend for its fourth year. Cajun Fest will offer a taste of Louisiana with crawfish boils, gumbo, beignets, and more. A special Cajun-influenced beer will also be brewed by Confluence Brewing. “It started as a backyard thing, moved here from Louisiana, wanted to get […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Pro and amateur golfers unite for Principal Charity Classic

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Principal Charity Classic began on Wednesday with the annual Pro-Am event. It’s a chance for regular golfers to see the pros. Also a chance to see Larry the Cable Guy paired with Fred  Hoiberg. Around the putting green, a number of PGA professional golfers could be seen working on getting […]
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Midwest Radar Shows Massive Mosquito Boom [VIDEO]

It's summer in the midwest and you know what that means... Roadwork! We've been dealing with road closures for weeks. Summer also means... mosquitos! YAY said no one ever. The little blood suckers are soon to be here en masse. Just this past February, Iowa State University gave an update on the status of the 2022 projections of the bug's whereabouts in Iowa. According to the story, three Iowa counties: Lee, Des Moines, and Polk County have established themselves.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
West Des Moines, IA
Government
West Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Government
City
West Des Moines, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

May 2022 saw drought improvement, below average precipitation

Temperatures and Precipitation Chilly temperatures and rainy weather leaked into the first several days of May in Iowa, but it was quickly replaced with hot and dry weather the second week of the month. Overall there were 12 days with below-average highs and 14 days with above-average highs in Des Moines. That balanced temperatures out […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Centennial, DC-G, Des Moines Christian make soccer title games

DES MOINES — Another day of high drama unfolded at Cownie Park in Des Moines, and when the dust settled, three Central Iowa teams found themselves in state championship games. In Class 3A, Centennial beat defending champion Valley, and Ankeny lost a heartbreaker to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. In Class 2A, Dallas Center-Grimes advanced, while […]
DES MOINES, IA
1230kfjb.com

Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Impossible putting at Iowa Girls’ State Golf Tournament

ADEL, IOWA — When the Iowa Girls’ State Golf tournament wrapped up on Friday in Adel, the course saved the worst for last. Golfers faced a nearly impossible putt on the 18th green, with the hole location on a slope coupled with high winds. A WHO 13 camera caught some of the worst the hole […]
ADEL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Memorial Day Weekend
104.5 KDAT

Iowa is Home to a Fun Inflatable Water Park on a Lake [WATCH]

Iowa is home to several awesome waterparks. There's the legendary Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo and Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona, but did you know there's an inflatable water park in Iowa?. Moravia, Iowa is home to a place called Honey Creek Resort, which describes itself as the "ultimate...
MORAVIA, IA
WDIO-TV

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near...
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Money plane: Federal funding helps DSM airport renovation take flight

DES MOINES, Iowa — Airline travel is starting to bounce back following the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Iowa’s airports have received a special round of federal assistance to make that travel easier for the next generation. The Iowa Department of Transportation received $100 million to modernize the state’s airports through American Rescue […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Monday storms cause heavy damage in Boone, Hamilton counties

IOWA — Several rounds of storms moved through central Iowa Monday night causing damage in some parts of the state. Most of the damage was concentrated in north-central Iowa where straight-line winds are to blame for tree and structure damage in Boxholm, Williams, and Kamrar. Storm Damage Boxholm (Boone County) Damon sent us these photos […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Radio Iowa

Holiday weekend accidents claim the lives of four Iowa motorcyclists

At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. 56-year-old 56-year old Jay Douglas Thysen, of Elk Horn died at the scene. His passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen, also of Elk Horn, was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa lawmakers react to deadly Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa — Many Iowa politicians are weighing in on the deadly shooting at Ames’ Cornerstone Church Thursday night. Officials say two victims and the suspected shooter died in the incident. Governor Kim Reynolds (R) Reynolds’ first tweet about the incident said, “Tonight’s act of senseless violence took the lives of two innocent victims at […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa roads see deadly holiday weekend, multiple motorcycle crashes

IOWA – The Iowa State Patrol says nine people died in motor vehicle accidents on Iowa roads over the Memorial Day Weekend, and many of those crashes involved motorcycles. According to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol, the accidents happened between 6:00 p.m. May 27th and 6:00 a.m. May 31st. The fatal crashes […]
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Des Moines Schools’ interim superintendent takes over early

DES MOINES, Iowa — Matt Smith is starting his new job as interim superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools a little early. Tuesday night, the Des Moines School Board amended his contract, making him interim superintendent effective June 1. Smith has been with the district since 2010 when he started as North High School’s principal […]
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa schools struggle to fill positions as educators leave the profession

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much like the rest of the country, Iowa school districts are seeing more teachers leave the profession than they have in the past few years. We do have a larger number than normal, of folks, who decided to leave the field of education," says Mike Beranek, the President of the Iowa State Education Association.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy