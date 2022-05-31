Sea of Thieves new pirate game adventure Lost Sands now underway
By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
3 days ago
If you are looking a new pirate game adventure to keep you busy until June 9, 2022 will be pleased to know that the fourth narrative driven adventure Destiny of Golden Sands Outpost in the epic pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves is now underway. Check out the cinematic trailer below...
The Endzone A World Apart Survivor Edition has this week launched on and is now available to play PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Take on the role of explorers and pioneers who want to reach out to other survivors and discover new and exciting places beyond the borders of the settlement. They want to uncover the Distant Places, far, far away that so many legends speak of.
Are you ready for four player co-op? Of course, you are. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the next main entries in the long-running RPG series, will hit the Nintendo Switch on November 18th, The Pokémon Company announced the news yesterday. It will include new creatures to catch, and the two games will feature four-player multiplayer, allowing you and your buddies to explore the game’s new region together.
THQ Nordic is released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed which will be launching in a few months time on August 30, 2022. Offering both single player and split screen shared cooperative modes the latest game in the franchise is now available to preorder and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
There are tourist traps galore on the Balearic islands of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera. But each also has enticing hidden sides - and this tome will show you how to find them. Wild Guide Balearic Islands (Wild Things Publishing) reveals 'deserted beaches, plunging cliffs, emerald coves, mountain peaks, caves...
On Sunday, the final day of Disney’s Star Wars Celebration 2022 event, the company shared the first trailer for season two of The Bad Batch. Fans are about to get very excited. We’ve known since last year that Disney planned to continue the series, but the new season now has a release timeframe. It will hit Disney+ this fall.
Today Toyota revealed a new special edition of this rear-wheel-drive sports car, the GR86. The car is called the GR86 Special Edition, and it comes with some nice upgraded components and a special color. It comes standard with the GR cat-back performance exhaust system with black chrome tips. It’s also...
Are you ready for the multiverse? Good. Because it is hitting Disney+ on June 22nd. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has only been in theaters for a few weeks, but it will be coming to your home soon. It will start streaming on Disney+ on June 22nd at no extra cost to subscribers.
The Office
Tv Show
Genre: Comedy
Rating: 9.0 IMDB
Streaming on: Netflix, Amazon Prime
[caption id="attachment_6773" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: https://www.hbomax.com/rs/sr/series/urn:hbo:series:GYRsKbA3gmIjDwgEAAAMH?countryRedirect=1[/caption]
This mockumentary follows the everyday lives of the manager and the employees he "manages." The crew follows the employees around 24/7 and captures their quite humorous and bizarre encounters as they will do what it takes to keep the company thriving. There's Jim, the likable employee who's a bit of an every man. Jim has a thing for receptionist-turned-sales-rep Pam, because office romances are always a good idea! There's also Dwight, the co-worker who is successful but devoid of social skills and common sense.
Spider-Man: No Way...
If you are considering building a new PC you would like to upgrade your PC chassis you might be interested in a new dual sided glass chassis created by the engineers at Seasonic. The Seasonic ARCH Q503 PC features an integrated CONNECT power supply and takes the form of a mid-tower ATX chassis constructed with a steel body and tempered glass panels on both sides.
AQIRYS has launched a new modular gaming mouse this week in the form of the Great Annihilator ALPHA which comes with a wealth of covers and accessories to choose from allowing you to customize and change your mouse look and style. Named after one of the rarest objects in space, The Great Annihilator mouse (aka T.G.A.) in its ALPHA expression packs the same impressive array of features and next-gen precision say it is creators.
If you are looking for an affordable yet professionally finished bushcraft knife you may be interested in the Demoster created by Rafi Junaid based in Milano Italy. “Interduce our first hardest and a class of steels that hold their sharpness “forever” and are almost impossible to dull”. His third Kickstarter project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 19 days remaining thanks to over 80 backers for the unique bushcraft knife.
Gamers searching for a way to record 4K gameplay may be interested in the Iogear Upstream 4K Game Capture Card priced at $130 and capable of capturing 4k@60 HDR using input and pass through. No additional adapters or software are required to capture 4K gameplay or team chat via the latest game consoles and it allows gamers to enjoy lag-free high resolutions including 4K @60Hz, 1440p @144Hz and 1080p @240Hz. As well as stream with any of the latest OBS software including OBS Studios, Streamlabs, Xsplit, Twitch Studio and others.
Have you been wanting to web-sling as Spidey on your PC? We all do. Spidey is the best after all. At Sony’s State of Play, it was announced that Insomniac’s Spider-Man is coming to PC in its remastered form on August 12. Previously, you could only play the game on PS4 and PS5. Well, not anymore. If you wanted to play this game on PC, you will finally get your chance very soon.
