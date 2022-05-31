Sea of Thieves new pirate game adventure Lost Sands now underway

The Office Tv Show Genre: Comedy Rating: 9.0 IMDB Streaming on: Netflix, Amazon Prime [caption id="attachment_6773" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: https://www.hbomax.com/rs/sr/series/urn:hbo:series:GYRsKbA3gmIjDwgEAAAMH?countryRedirect=1[/caption] This mockumentary follows the everyday lives of the manager and the employees he "manages." The crew follows the employees around 24/7 and captures their quite humorous and bizarre encounters as they will do what it takes to keep the company thriving. There's Jim, the likable employee who's a bit of an every man. Jim has a thing for receptionist-turned-sales-rep Pam, because office romances are always a good idea! There's also Dwight, the co-worker who is successful but devoid of social skills and common sense. Spider-Man: No Way...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO