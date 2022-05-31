ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South San Francisco, CA

Massive 23andMe survey reveals who may be at the highest risk for long COVID

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who is more likely to develop long COVID-19? A new study offers...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 now

(CNN) — Covid-19 infections are on the rise, with most US states reporting an increase in cases. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious BA.2.1.21 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus nationwide. Two years into the pandemic, many aren't...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid survivors face double risk of getting lung blood clots, CDC study warns

Survivors of Covid-19 have twice the risk of developing a blood clot in the lungs or a respiratory condition, according to a new study by the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Published on Tuesday, the study by the US government body said adults aged between 18 and 64 years have an increased risk of developing pulmonary embolism – a clot in an artery of the lung – or other respiratory conditions like chronic cough or shortness of breath.One in five Covid survivors in this age range and one in four survivors over the age of 65 years...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
City
South San Francisco, CA
MedicalXpress

Vaccination after SARS-CoV-2 infection linked to a decrease in long COVID symptoms

Vaccination after infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, is associated with a decrease in the likelihood of long COVID symptoms, finds a large study of UK adults published by The BMJ today. They stress that causality cannot be inferred from this observational evidence, but say vaccination "may contribute...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#23andme#Covid#X Chromosome#Genetic Diversity
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

Why some of Biden's top doctors are wearing masks in "low" COVID areas

Two of the Biden administration's top doctors now say they are now choosing to wear masks indoors even in communities officially deemed to have "low" levels of COVID-19. "I've been masking more, partially because I've really had engagements that I've really wanted to get to, and didn't want to have to cancel," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week at an event hosted by the Milken Institute in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Atlantic

You Are Going to Get COVID Again … And Again … And Again

Two and a half years and billions of estimated infections into this pandemic, SARS-CoV-2’s visit has clearly turned into a permanent stay. Experts knew from early on that, for almost everyone, infection with this coronavirus would be inevitable. As James Hamblin memorably put it back in February 2020, “You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus.” By this point, in fact, most Americans have. But now, as wave after wave continues to pummel the globe, a grimmer reality is playing out. You’re not just likely to get the coronavirus. You’re likely to get it again and again and again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC calls for older adults to get second booster dose despite push-back from many experts who doubt the shots are needed: Covid deaths continue to fall - down 13% over past week

Health chiefs are urging all Americans over 50 years old to come forward for their fourth Covid vaccine amid rising cases and hospitalizations, despite some experts warning the shots are not yet needed for the group. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy