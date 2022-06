Edward Joseph Lecher, 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Heritage House of Greensburg. Ed was born in Hamburg on April 5, 1928, to Peter and Anna (Schulte) Lecher. He was a farmer and mechanic and also served in the Korean War, where he was a lineman. He married Luella Harpring on May 1, 1954. In their 64 years together, Ed and Luella created a family full of love, food and fun. Their kitchen table was the center of countless gatherings.

GREENSBURG, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO