Decatur County road closed for emergency vehicle training

GREENSBURG, IN — An overturned semi blocked the westbound I-74 exit at Greensburg Thursday morning. Greensburg Fire Chief Nathan Stoermer says the driver was attempting to exit the interstate to get onto State Road 3 when he lost control of the rig and overturned. The unidentified driver suffered minor...
— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Enneking Pressure Cleaning Inc. plans to begin work as early as Tuesday, June 7, to complete a bridge deck overlay project on State Road 229 over I-74 in Batesville. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic shifts through late June. The $279,000 contract also...
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a complete closure on US 150 near Shoals. Beginning on or around June 6, contractors will close US 150 about a half mile east of State Road 550 for a small structure replacement project. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace a drainage structure.
HARRISON, Ohio — 5:55 p.m. Police have reopened westbound I-74 following a crash that shut down the interstate. Traffic is still stop and go at this moment but should clear up soon. 3:55 p.m. Westbound I-74 between Exit 3 to Dry Fork Road and Exit 1 to New Haven...
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Proposed changes to U.S. 231 could reroute the major road out of Loogootee. This has many residents upset and worried about the future of business in the town. If you take a look at U.S. 231, you will see a pretty steady traffic flow for a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A worker died after getting pinned in a machine at a Jeffersonville manufacturing plant. Mayor Mike Moore's Office said it happened Tuesday at the Delaco Kasle Facility off Maritime Road. When EMS crews arrived around 3 p.m., the employee had been freed from the machine and staff was doing CPR, but the employee did not survive. His or her name has not yet been released.
SALEM, In. — For more than a month, investigators have been trying to learn more about a little boy found dead in a suitcase in the woods in southern Indiana. While no one has come forward to identify him, people from across the state and beyond came together to honor him in a memorial service in Salem Wednesday.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thunderstorms are happening Wednesday afternoon, and will continue through the overnight hours. Lightning will be the primary threat with these thunderstorms. This blog will be updated throughout Wednesday night as conditions warrant. 7:50 p.m. 7:34 p.m. 7:33 p.m. 7:21 p.m. 7:16 p.m.: A few half-dollar-sized hailstones...
INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers and cyclists are pushing for safety changes after another bicyclist was hit and killed Wednesday. A woman was killed in a hit-and-run while riding her bike Wednesday afternoon on Indy's southeast side. It's far from the first time this has happened in the city. Now, local leaders want to see Indiana's law changed to make drivers slow down and share the road.
National Police Week was May 15 through 21. In honor of that week the Brown County Democrat is recognizing local law enforcement this week. Here are two of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation officers who serve Brown County:
(Whitewater Valley)--Power has been restored after a strong storm caused a widespread outage Wednesday night in western Wayne County. More than 2000 customers of Duke Energy were in the dark until around midnight. That storm, which was rated as severe by the National Weather Service at around 7:30 Wednesday night, also dumped heavy amounts of rain in Fayette County. High water there forced the closure of a couple of lesser-traveled county roads. Those roads remained closed Thursday morning.
BEDFORD – A Bloomfield man was arrested on Thursday, May 26th after he was stopped by police and Oolitic Town Marshal Harrington and were alerted by canine Deny Joe that drugs were in the vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, Marshal Harrington and Bedford Police Captain Chase Hamilton...
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — It was all hands on deck in the town of Speedway on Sunday for the Indianapolis 500. At the end of race, a mass exodus from the track — a crowd estimated at more than 300,000 people. The result — what some longtime race fans called the worst post-race traffic in years.
NOBLESVILLE — A 10-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Noblesville near North Elementary School at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Noblesville Police Department, the child was riding their bicycle across 10th Street when they collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt that was turning south onto 10th Street from Monument Street.
WESTPORT, IN — The longtime Principal at South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School Principal has been hired as Superintendent of Rush County Schools. Jim Jameson was approved by the Rush County School Board late last week and will oversee Rushville High School, Benjamin Rush Middle School, and four elementary schools – Arlington, Milroy, Rushville East, and Rushville West.
An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
