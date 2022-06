Retirement should be an exciting event in a person's life, but COVID-19 has forced many Americans to take their eyes off of their future and focus on staying safe and managing the financial impact of the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, one in four Americans didn’t have any retirement savings, but things have only gotten worse: the spiking costs of living, along with inflation and depleted savings have left many Americans’ retirement plans in disarray.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO