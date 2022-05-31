Thornton’s Tuesday starts off nice, will end with showers

DENVER (CBS4) – Over 6 inches of snow for some areas in the high country, more than 1 inch of rain in Denver, and zero severe weather. What a storm for late spring!
What is left of the rain and snow early Wednesday will end before 12 p.m. Partial clearing is expected later in the day. However, temperatures will never warm up much with highs in the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The normal high temperature in Denver on June 1 is 78 degrees.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Denver had officially measured 1.13 inches of rain at DIA. Downtown...
