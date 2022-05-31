ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Thornton’s Tuesday starts off nice, will end with showers

By Kevin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bit of half and half for our weather today. We will start out nice enough but then two fronts will push through keeping it cool and bringing widespread showers. Partly sunny skies...

Thursday in Thornton warms up and dries out

Following a couple cool, wet days, we return to a more typical June weather pattern beginning today. We will enjoy lots of sun, warming temperatures and just a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Early morning may feel a few clouds then we will enjoy sunny skies for the balance of...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Rare June Storm Brings Rain And Snow But No Severe Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – Over 6 inches of snow for some areas in the high country, more than 1 inch of rain in Denver, and zero severe weather. What a storm for late spring! What is left of the rain and snow early Wednesday will end before 12 p.m. Partial clearing is expected later in the day. However, temperatures will never warm up much with highs in the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The normal high temperature in Denver on June 1 is 78 degrees. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Denver had officially measured 1.13 inches of rain at DIA. Downtown...
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Chilly Rain Returns Tuesday, Foothills Snow Possible Down To 7,000 Feet

DENVER (CBS4) – Memorial Day ended up being pretty nice for most of Colorado after a cool and cloudy start in the northern counties. It was a rather windy day statewide with widespread gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Afternoon temps on the southeast plains climbed into the 80s while it was only in the lower 40s in the north-central part of the state, such as around Estes Park. Many people in the northern mountains woke up to some fresh snow Monday morning, including around Steamboat Springs and Winter Park. Up to 3 inches of the white stuff...
CBS Denver

For The First Time In 6 Months, Part Of Colorado Has Disappeared From The Drought Map

DENVER (CBS4) – Although most of recent rain and snow in Colorado has not yet been captured by the drought map, all four drought categories in the state have improved from a week ago. The official weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning but the data is collected 48 hours earlier. Therefore most of the rain and snow that fell across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday will not be calculated until next week. Still, the improvement is good to see. For the first time since the week before Thanksgiving 2021, a small part of Colorado has been completely removed from...
coloradohometownweekly.com

Lowe’s to open at Nine Mile Corner

The first major tenant of Erie’s Nine Mile Corner will soon open its doors to the public. On Friday, Lowe’s Home Improvement is opening its new location at 2910 Arapahoe Road. The 97,900 square foot store will feature an adjacent 27,600 square foot garden center, as well as Colorado’s first Lowe’s Tool Rental.
9NEWS

Gardening 101: Follow these easy tips to help your plants thrive

DENVER — It doesn't matter how long you've been gardening, there's always something new to learn. Gardening is low-tech. It's the mastery of simple tasks to achieve good results. It's mainly common sense and observation. Avoid online junk about eggshells, banana peels, fish, coffee grounds, beer and soda pop...
CBS Denver

Neighborhood In Arvada On Alert After Sightings Of A Roaming Young Bear

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they have received numerous reports of a bear roaming through Arvada over the past week. Dan Patino told CBS4 he spotted a bear roaming around his neighborhood near Griffith Station Park in Arvada. Initially he says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at. “The last thing you think of is a bear, you go hike in the mountains when do you ever see a bear? Never. But to be here in a park in a city or metro area it’s just odd,” he said. Sure enough it was a bear spending a Saturday afternoon in...
KKTV

Colorado’s 1st Buc-ee’s expected to have 116 pumps and create 175 new jobs

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first Buc-ee’s location in Colorado is going to be huge. Just about everyone from Texas is aware of Buc-ee’s. The travel center was founded in 1982 with 35 stores in the Lonestar State. But not everyone in the Centennial State recognizes the happy-go-lucky beaver logo. Construction on Colorado’s first location in Johnstown starts this week.
highlandsranchherald.net

Serving up smoked goodness in Lone Tree

Missy and Stu Robinson want to cultivate an appetite for their barbecue and for the homey, intimate place they serve it from. “Hopefully we are giving you that craveable experience where you want to come back time and time again,” Missy Robinson said. The couple opened Stuboy’s BBQ &...
Margaret Jackson

Silverthorne’s Bluebird Market welcomes 3 new food concepts

(Courtesy of Bluebird Market) (Silverthorne, Colo.) Bluebird Market at Silverthorne’s 4th Street Crossing has three new food concepts to offer visitors. Lucky Bird, a fried chicken eatery, serves chicken tenders, sandwiches, salads and wraps. Created by Chef Leigh Davison, Lucky Bird was launched as a Denver food truck in 2018 before expanding into the Edgewater Public Marketplace.
