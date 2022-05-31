ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KS

Kansas deputies catch couple transporting meth

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Kan. woman with history of crime accused of drug possession

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Shortly after 4p.m. Wednesday, police conducted a traffic stop near 7th and Atchison Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The driver, identified as Vanessa L. Gerber, 42, Atchison was found...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Fort Riley Deputy Chief of Police arrested for domestic battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Deputy Chief of Police for Fort Riley has been arrested for domestic battery. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Shannon Wilson, of Wakefield, was booked into the Clay Co. Jail on May 30 for domestic battery. The Sheriff’s Office said Wilson was arrested around...
CLAY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Grocery store employee stabbed on the job in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A grocery store employee is recovering after they were stabbed while on the job. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St. The stabbing occurred when an employee tried to […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence Police search for man who allegedly led officers on two chases

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly led officers on two separate chases within the last few days. The Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, June 2, to ask for the public’s help to find Steven Drake, 47. It said Drake is suspected of felony criminal damage and allegedly led officers on two chases within the last few days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Ford, KS
County
Jackson County, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Jackson County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Eudora man charged in double homicide bound for trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Eudora man has been bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in Hutchinson on Thursday. Kyle Hardwick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 58-year-old Phillip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates in September of 2021. Hardwick was arrested by Maize police in August […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
JC Post

Kansas woman shot by police pointed handgun at officers

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City woman has been charged with exhibiting a weapon in her encounter with Kansas City police officers, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Leonna M. Hale, 26, faces Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and the misdemeanor of Resisting...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Council Grove officers make various drug, alcohol arrests along Main St.

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove Police Officers said they have made various arrests along a stretch of Main St. for drug and alcohol violations. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Council Grove Police Department says officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the 100 block of E Main St. As a result of the stop, it said Sarah Daniel, of Missouri, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Paraphernalia#County Jail
JC Post

RCPD puts out scam warning

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department has warned residents of an old scam that has recently resurfaced. The Riley Co. Police Department says a familiar scam in which a caller claims to be an officer calling about warrants has resurfaced. The caller states their name is “Sergeant Kyle” and has been notifying residents of warrants.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Junction City teen injured in crash during police chase

GEARY COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident during a police chase just before 1p.m. Thursday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am driven by 15-year-old Kuis S. Sampson of Junction City was being pursued by law enforcement westbound on Interstate 70 at a high rate of speed and attempted to exit at Milford Lake Road.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
St. Joseph Post

Kansas serial burglary suspect caught inside church

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries have made an arrest. Just after 3:30a.m. Wednesday police arrested 24-year-old Kyler J. Reynolds, 24, Atchison, inside the First Christian Church at 7th and Santa, in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on requested...
ATCHISON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman dead, 1-year-old injured in crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 11a.m. Thursday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Avalon driven by Tyra A. Anderson, 28, St. George, was eastbound on Military Trail Road just east of Railway Road. The car left the roadway to...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for a weekend altercation in Atchison. On Saturday, police arrested 30-year-old Lynda A. Zuroff of Atchison, in the 1400 Block of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Zuroff was jailed on requested charges of domestic battery and held on $2500...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Second defendant in 2019 drive-by shooting sentenced to life in prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Danny Kaye Williams has been sentenced to the same fate as his counterpart - life in prison - for the 2019 drive-by shooting of Joaquin McKinney. Court records indicate that on Thursday, June 2, Williams was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years. He had been convicted on two counts of Murder in the 1st Degree - one listed as intentional and premeditated, the other listed as in the commission of a felony. However, the court merged both counts to be covered by the one life sentence.
Little Apple Post

KC-area police group pulls plug on raffle of AR-15 rifle

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area police association has pulled the plug on its plan to raffle off an AR-15 rifle in the wake of recent mass shootings. The Belton Police Athletic Association had planned to raffle off the gun as part of its annual fundraiser supporting an anti-drug education program in schools in the community about 20 miles south of Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Late-morning accident claims the life of St. George woman

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A St. George, Kansas, woman has died after a vehicle crash Thursday morning. The accident happened on Military Trail Road west of Wamego. 28-year-old Tyra A. Anderson of St. George was traveling eastbound when her vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Two young...
SAINT GEORGE, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy