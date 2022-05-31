Kansas deputies catch couple transporting meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Danny Kaye Williams has been sentenced to the same fate as his counterpart - life in prison - for the 2019 drive-by shooting of Joaquin McKinney. Court records indicate that on Thursday, June 2, Williams was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years. He had been convicted on two counts of Murder in the 1st Degree - one listed as intentional and premeditated, the other listed as in the commission of a felony. However, the court merged both counts to be covered by the one life sentence.

