ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

J'Marion Burnette, 4-star RB, has offers from Alabama, Auburn football and 2,000-yard season

By Jerell Rushin, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3JFl_0fvZBkcJ00

ANDALUSIA – There's another star Alabama high school football running back emerging near the southern border of the state.

Months after class of 2022 Geneva County four-star running back Emmanuel Henderson signed to Alabama football, Andalusia sophomore J'Marion Burnette picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide, his "dream" program.

He posted an offer from Auburn a day later. Burnette, 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, rushed for 2,070 yards and 25 touchdowns and had 2,245 all-purpose yards in 2021.

Andalusia entered last season with three players who were going to play running back, but after a few weeks it was clear the backfield's was Burnette. He led the Bulldogs to the AHSAA 5A semifinals, where they lost to eventual state champion Pike Road.

"I put in the work every day," Burnette said. "I couldn't take days off. I'm not the dude (before my sophomore season), so just had to make a way."

ALABAMA HS FOOTBALL: DK Metcalf's cousin TJ is a 2023 Alabama high school football recruit who wants to make name for himself

2023 FOOTBALL RECRUITING:Why Alabama's college football recruiting class for 2023 is the state's best ever

2023 FOOTBALL RECRUITING:Meet the top Alabama high school football recruits in a loaded class of 2023

Burnette, the No. 5 running back in the nation according the 247Sports Composite, uses his size – bigger than most linebackers and some defensive linemen – to break tackles and run through them. He has speed to run away from defenders, too.

Other Power Five schools to offer Burnette this spring are Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan Oregon, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Florida State and Louisville. The latest is Texas A&M.

Andalusia coach Trent Taylor believes a team must run the ball to be successful. The Bulldogs throw just enough to keep opponents honest.

Taylor's belief, coupled with an offensive line that started four underclassmen who are a season older, allows Burnette to threaten 2,000 yards again – and possibly a third time as a senior.

Burnette had a 70-plus yard touchdown against Pike Road on an outside zone run in their regular season matchup. Andalusia is moving down to 4A in deep Region 2.

"That's why we're pretty excited," Taylor said. "I tell the kids all the time there's a whole lot more to winning than talent, especially in a team sport."

AUBURN FB: Who are toughest opponents on Auburn football schedule 2022? Ranking all 12 by difficulty

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: When will Alabama football coach Nick Saban retire? Here's what Lane Kiffin said

SUPER FALK BROS:Highland Home 4-star recruit Keldric Faulk, freshman brother JJ inspired by late father

Taylor, in his 35th season as a head coach in Alabama, hasn't coached a running back with the size, speed and numbers Burnette had as a sophomore.

He called the No. 138 recruit in the nation the type of generational player a coach hopes to have once during a career. Burnette has two more years to keep Taylor's dream a reality.

Florida State running backs coach David Johnson, who coached Leonard Fournette in high school, understood Taylor's excitement on a visit to Andalusia during spring practice.

ALABAMA HS SPORTS: Jacksonville State, Oxford darling hosts for AHSAA baseball finals. Coaches say keep it that way

"He was comparing the two as far as the size and some of the same abilities and things of that nature," Taylor said. "That's pretty high praise for high school kid, but that's coming from a guy who had seen both. He spent a high school career with Leonard but only a day with J'Marion, but just looking a the physical attributes, he said they were very very similar."

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jrushin@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.

Comments / 0

Related
southeastsun.com

Kickoff times, TV schedules announced for start of season for Alabama, Auburn

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers have released kickoff times and broadcast stations for the first three games of the season. The Tide’s season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network. The following week on Sept. 10 the Tide will travel for a matchup with Texas in Austin with kickoff slated for 11 a.m. and will air on FOX.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, AL
State
Tennessee State
City
Andalusia, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Pike Road, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Andalusia, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Troy Messenger

New Pike coach Hugh Fountain discusses return to Troy

Pike Liberal Arts announced the hiring of new athletic director and head football coach Hugh Fountain earlier this week and Fountain released his first comments about the move on Wednesday. After 34 years in the coaching profession, including 16 with Charles Henderson High School, the Troy University graduate has made...
TROY, AL
alreporter.com

What are Alabama’s gun laws?

The endless regurgitation of debates on the expansion or restriction of American’s access to firearms continue to permeate daily news cycles and conversation as yet more instances of the mass killings of innocent people — first in Buffalo, New York, then in Uvalde, Texas, and again in Tulsa, Oklahoma — continue to happen unimpeded across the country.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lane Kiffin
WRBL News 3

Shaw High faculty & players share Al Pellegrino’s legacy

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Al Pellegrino’s job description was the Shaw High School Athletic Director and head football coach. However, the man was so much more that just that. He loved Shaw High School and only wanted to the best for it. “He wanted Shaw to be first class in everything. He bled black and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#College Football#American Football#Rb#Ahsaa#Alabama Hs Football#Dk Metcalf
apr.org

"Firearm activist groups are unhappy with Alabama gun laws," an APR 40th anniversary encore airing

Alabama Public Radio is turning forty years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from just last year. APR mentors University of Alabama journalism grad students every summer. That includes Joushua Blount. He's a UA grad and he's working as a multimedia journalist at the ABC station in Columbia, Missouri. Joushua produced a story that's noteworthy, one week after the mass shooting in Texas. It has to do with gun safety here in Alabama. Here's that story from the APR archives. And a note to our listeners, this feature makes reference to shooting accidents.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: The state of Alabama wants their land – and their way of life

It must have been about 1964 – four or five years before brother Russell Moore went off to Vietnam for his first combat – when twins Marolyn and Carolyn sat on a hill beneath an ancient pecan tree and wove tall grass into dolls’ hair, with bows and ribbons and memories they would carry a lifetime.
Catfish 100.1

Which West Alabama Restaurants Have “Roaches”?

I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. One positive for the restaurant industry of West Alabama, only a few places made the list this spring. So, that's a good thing. The recent Spring 2022 health department ratings/scores mention several establishments I have frequented in West...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
alreporter.com

Jay Hovey beats Alabama Sen. Tom Whatley by a single vote

Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey beat incumbent state Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, by a single vote to represent Senate District 27. After the May 24 election results came in, Hovey was up by four votes, but provisional ballots remained to be counted. After those ballots were counted, Whatley gained three...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn's new inclusive playground is a hit with every kid

By 11 a.m. on opening day, the Town Creek Inclusive Playground in Auburn was packed with flushed-faced, sweaty children and excited parents. This $3.9 million playground is a little different from most because the play structures can be used by children of every age, ability level and interest. Every area...
CBS 42

4 traffic deaths, 3 drownings reported over Memorial Day weekend across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating four traffic deaths and three drownings that took place Memorial Day weekend. During the extended holiday, three drivers and one motorcyclist were killed in crashes along Alabama roadways. According to ALEA, two people involved weren’t wearing a seatbelt while one person was buckled up […]
WTVM

East Alabama college launching evening nursing program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nationwide, hospitals and many rural communities are still struggling to overcome the nursing crisis. Officials say the problem started before the pandemic -- with 45 to 60% of medical students and residents reporting symptoms of burnout. Now, an East Alabama college has something that may help.
OPELIKA, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy