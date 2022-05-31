ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Auburn baseball win its NCAA Tournament regional? Our prediction

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
AUBURN — One corner of the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket runs through Plainsman Park.

Auburn baseball will host a regional this week for the first time since 2010. It's a pivotal moment for seventh-year coach Butch Thompson's program, which reached the College World Series three years ago but was picked to finish last in the SEC West division this year.

KEY PLAYERS:6 things to know about Auburn baseball first baseman Sonny DiChiara

AUBURN SPORTS:Who are toughest opponents on Auburn football schedule 2022? Ranking all 12 by difficulty

Can the No. 14 seed Tigers (37-19) outlast UCLA, Florida State and Southeast Louisiana this weekend to reach a third super regional in seven years under Thompson? Here's our prediction for the Auburn regional.

Bennett Durando, Auburn beat writer

Auburn will cruise past Southeast Louisiana on Friday (6 p.m., ESPN+) and face UCLA (38-22) in the winners' bracket. In a battle of tough bullpens, Auburn's will hold strong in a low-scoring affair.

The Tigers will get a rematch with UCLA in the regional final after the Bruins beat Florida State a second time.

UCLA's offense will finally catch up with Auburn in the first game, forcing a decisive regional Game 7. But Auburn has been clutch all season in tense games, and they have 20 comeback wins. In the regional final, Sonny DiChiara will homer and Auburn will win a one-run game to advance to the Oregon State super regional.

