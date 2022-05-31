Will LSU baseball win its NCAA Tournament regional? Here's our prediction

BATON ROUGE — It's time for playoff baseball.

LSU baseball 's NCAA Tournament run begins Friday in Hattiesburg, Miss., as the Tigers face Kennesaw State (6 p.m., ESPN+) in the Hattiesburg Regional . Southern Mississippi, the host, and Army are the other two teams in the regional.

LSU (38-20) heads into the NCAA Tournament after losing back-to-back games in the SEC Tournament to No. 1 Tennessee and Kentucky, falling 5-2 and 7-2, respectively. The Tigers finished with the No. 25 ranking in the RPI and an 18-15 record against conference opponents.

But can LSU translate that regular-season success into a super regional appearance?

Here's our prediction:

DYLAN CREWS SLIDE: LSU baseball's Dylan Crews beats tag at home, leading to Kentucky coach's ejection in SEC Tournament

WHY LSU WILL AND WON'T WIN REGIONAL: Why LSU baseball will — and won’t — win Hattiesburg NCAA Regional

LSU LOSS TO TENNESSEE: Why LSU baseball's loss to Tennessee proved Tigers can play with elite teams

How the regional will play out

LSU should be considered the favorite to win the Hattiesburg Regional.

According to coach Jay Johnson, the Tigers are likely bringing back two of their four best hitters from injury for the regional in projected first-round pick Jacob Berry and second baseman Cade Doughty, who has a .921 on-base plus slugging percentage. Both add more power and depth to a lineup that was second only to Tennessee in the SEC in most notable hitting categories.

LSU is also more tested and successful than its regional opponents when facing tougher competition. The Tigers have eight more wins against top 25 RPI teams than the other three programs combined.

LSU doesn't have as many glaring weaknesses either. Kennesaw State had the third-worst team ERA in the Atlantic Sun. Army lost nine games against teams that were outside of the top 200 of the RPI. Southern Miss only finished fifth in Conference USA in on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Winning an NCAA Regional on the road is never easy. But when considering that Hattiesburg is only a 2½-hour drive from Baton Rouge and the teams LSU got matched up with, the Tigers couldn't have asked for a better draw.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Will LSU baseball win its NCAA Tournament regional? Here's our prediction