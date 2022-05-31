‘Waited a long time for this’: 109 veterans participate in Florida’s 1st all-female honor flight

SANFORD, Fla. — A group of inspiring Central Florida women are on their way to the nation’s capital.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Tuesday morning, more than 100 female veterans got on a plane for Florida’s first-ever all-female honor flight.

Channel 9 was there as they arrived at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The group was greeted by a color guard and given breakfast while they waited for their 6 a.m. flight to Washington D.C.

Honor flight (WFTV.com News Staff)

The women said it was about time that they had this opportunity.

“We’ve waited a long time for this, and we’re finally getting some recognition. It’s good to have it,” a veteran told Channel 9.

Once the veterans arrive in Washington, they will visit the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force Memorial and the Women in Military Service for America Memorial.

©2022 Cox Media Group